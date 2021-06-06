News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Hospital Revokes 'No Talking in Malayalam' Order for Nurses, Dilip Kumar Hospitalised & Other Top Stories

Political Row Erupts as Delhi Hospital Bars Nurses from Talking in Malayalam at Work. Who Said What

After a furor over its ‘no speaking in Malayalam at work’ order, a Delhi government hospital on Sunday revoked its circular for its nursing staff. On Saturday, the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) issued a circular asking its nurses to use only Hindi and English for communication or face strict action.

Dilip Kumar Admitted to Mumbai Hospital For Breathlessness; Doctors Monitoring Veteran Actor

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Khar Hinduja hospital on Sunday due to breathlessness. The 98-year-old actor is being monitored by doctors there. According to ANI, the actor’s wife, veteran actress Saira Banu gave a health update about him. “Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having breathing issues since past few days, says his wife Saira Banu," the news agency tweeted.

Floyd Mayweather Jr Returns to the Ring to Fight YouTube Sensation Jake Paul

The rebranding of Floyd Mayweather Jr. takes another unconventional turn Sunday night. Mayweather is a retired five-division world champion and perhaps the best boxer of the past 30 years. But his life after boxing, mostly as the head of his promotional company, did not quite satisfy. The allure of the ring is not easily put aside.

Koo, the ‘Made in India’ Twitter Rival Now Available in Nigeria, Keen on Adding Local Languages

Koo on Saturday said the Indian microblogging platform is available in Nigeria and is keen on adding new local languages for users in that country. The development comes a day after the Nigerian government announced an indefinite suspension of Koo’s rival, Twitter in the country. In a post on Koo on Saturday, its co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said the platform is “available in Nigeria."

UK Man Pretends to Faint to Get Off Work, Viral Video is Leaving Netizens in Splits

People pretending to be unwell to get rid of work is not so unusual. A Twitter user, however, recently pretended to faint to get off work and shared the video of the incident. The viral footage is breaking the internet. Sharing the video, the Twitter user ‘El Pedro’ asked the best ways in which others had blown off work. He said in the tweet that he was 18 and hungover and it was a “Boxing Day," for which he wanted to go out. People on Twitter are finding the video hilarious and sharing their experiences as well.

Cambodia’s Award-winning ‘Hero Rat’ Magawa Retires after 5 Years of Sniffing Land Mines, Explosives

After five years of sniffing out land mines and unexploded ordnance in Cambodia, Magawa is retiring. The African giant pouched rat has been the most successful rodent trained and overseen by a Belgian nonprofit, APOPO, to find land mines and alert its human handlers so the explosives can be safely removed.

