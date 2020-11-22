News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Min Says Covid Tally May Fall in a Week, Cong Slams BJP on 'Love Jihad' and Other Top Stories

Satyendar Jain Says Delhi's Covid Tally May Fall in a Week, But Reminds of 'Spanish Flu' Fluctuations

As the national capital continues to see a worrying amount of Covid-19 deaths and cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke to CNN-News18 on Saturday on the mortality rate, mask fines, and the hopeful time period by which the situation could become better. Delhi recorded 5,879 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday and a positivity rate of 12.90 per cent, while 111 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,270, authorities said. READ MORE

Rapport With Gandhis, Grassroots Mettle & Master Strategist: Is Gehlot the New Ahmed Patel for Congress?

When senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s interview questioning his party’s ability to be an alternative to the BJP in backdrop of Bihar poll results hit the newspapers, the Congress was silent for an entire day. The silence was broken late evening when Rajasthan Chief Minister and party veteran Ashok Gehlot tweeted to say “There was no need for Mr Kapil Sibal to mention our internal issue in the media, this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country”. READ MORE

Delhi To Witness Colder Winter This Year, Scientists Attribute Change to 'La Nina'

With temperature dipping everyday, the national capital is likely to witness a colder winter season than usual in 2020, as per the India Meteorological Department scientists. They cited a Pacific Ocean weather phenomenon known as La Nina, which leads to a cascading impact on global weather in winter months. During La Nina, the temperatures in the central Pacific Ocean dips below normal levels leading to wind patterns that can influence temperatures in faraway regions. Reportedly, this phenomenon has been linked to colder than usual winters in northwest India. READ MORE

'Do BJP Leaders in Inter-faith Marriages Come Under Love Jihad?' CM Bhupesh Baghel Slams Proposed Law

After various BJP-ruled states said legislation against "love jihad" was underway, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel responded asking whether those saffron party members who had inter-faith marriages would come under the purview of such laws. 'Love Jihad' is a conspiracy theory touted by right-wing groups under which they claim Muslim men 'forcibly convert' women of other religions under the 'guise' of love. READ MORE

India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj Declines BCCI Offer To Fly Back After Father's Death

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, currently on tour of Australia with the Indian team, was given the option of flying back home by the Indian cricket board to be with his family after his father died on Friday. Siraj, however, decided to stay back in Australia. "India fast bowler lost his father on Friday after a brief illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had a discussion with Siraj and he was offered the option of flying back and be with his family in this hour of grief," the Board said in a statement. READ MORE

'It's Jamal Khashoggi on Repeat': Desperate Kin of Jailed Saudis Call for Pressure on Nation Amid G20

Families of imprisoned Saudis appealed Friday for the world to speak up as the kingdom hosts the Group of 20 summit, saying that challenging the kingdom's international reputation was crucial to winning their freedom. As leaders of the world's largest economies prepared for talks Saturday that have gone virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic, activists staged a "counter-summit" in hopes of throwing a spotlight on the ultra-conservative kingdom's human rights record. READ MORE

After Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa Arrested By NCB In Drug Case

After comedian Bharti Singh, her husband, TV presenter Harsh Limbachiyaa has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after 86.5 gms of ganja (cannabis) was recovered from their residence. According to news agency ANI, Harsh and Bharti, both accepted the consumption of said drugs after their office and residence were raided by the agency. According to ANI, "Haarsh Limbachiyaa, husband of comedian Bharti Singh, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Singh was arrested yesterday. READ MORE