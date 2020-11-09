News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Sees Worst Day of Pollution With 'Severe' AQI, Chidambaram Says Bihar Above Hindutva Politics and Other Top Stories

Delhi Struggles to Breathe as Air Pollution Reaches 'Severe' Category, Worst This Season

The air condition of the capital seems to be headed towards a worrying trend, after an AQI of 484 was registered in Anand Vihar on Monday, the worst reading this season. The average air quality index (AQI) is registered at 459. At PM 2.5, thick smog was witnessed in the surrounding areas, visuals showed. The capital's air quality has remained severe for the fifth consecutive day, with calm wind speed exacerbating the effect of stubble burning. The city's average air quality index (AQI) stood at 469 at 9 am. Its 24-hour average AQI was 416 on Sunday, 427 on Saturday, 406 on Friday and 450 on Thursday, the highest since November 15 last year, when it was 458. READ MORE

People Will Show They Put Jobs and Infrastructure Above Hindutva Politics: Chidambaram on Bihar Exit Poll Results

A day after several exit polls gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the people of the state will send a clear message that they are more concerned with issues such as jobs, food, healthcare and inflation. Several exit polls on Saturday gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA while at least three of them predicted a clear majority for the 'Mahagathbandhan' which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face. Most of the exit polls also predicted RJD to again emerge as the single largest party in the 243-member assembly along with a clear dip in the seat tally of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U). LIVE UPDATES

Man Asks Minor to Install App on Father's Phone, Siphons off with Rs 9 Lakh in Nagpur

In a case of online fraud, an unidentified caller allegedly siphoned off nearly Rs nine lakh from a bank account of a man residing near Nagpur, after asking the latter’s minor son to download an application on his father’s phone, police said. The incident happened on Wednesday evening, police said. "The victim, Ashok Manwate, a resident of Koradi, has lodged a complaint in this connection,” a police official said. ”The victim’s 15-year-old son was using his father’s phone when he received a call from an unknown number on Wednesday. The caller introduced himself as a customer care executive of a digital payments company,” he said, adding that the mobile phone was linked to Manwate’s bank account. READ MORE

After Jared Kushner, Melania Trump Advises US President to Accept Election Loss

President Donald Trump's inner circle is beginning to split over his ongoing refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election, as Jared Kushner and first lady Melania Trump advised him to come to terms with President-elect Joe Biden's victory and his adult sons pressed him and allies to keep fighting. Kushner, the President's son-in-law and senior adviser, has approached him to concede, two sources told CNN. The first lady, according to a separate source familiar with the conversations, has privately said the time has come for him to accept the election loss. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Wants to See Brett Lee Play Hindi Songs on Guitar, See Cricketer's Epic Reply

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to wish Australian pace icon Brett Lee a very happy birthday. Along with the wish, SRK mentioned he would like to see Lee playing Hindi songs on the guitar. "A very happy birthday to you my friend. Hope to see you soon and hear some new hindi songs on the guitar. Keep being the rockstar that you are," he tweeted. Responding to SRK's tweet, Lee, who is celebrating his 44th birthday, thanked the "Main Hoon Na" actor. "Thanks so much SRK! Very kind of you mate. Let's have a jam and another song along soon @iamsrk," Lee wrote on Twitter. READ MORE