News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi 'Slum Walking Tour' Sparks Outrage on Twitter for Selling Idea of Poverty & Other Stories

Health Matters | Stop Wasting Money on Multivitamins. Science Around Their Health Benefits is Still Fuzzy

‘Multivitamin pills are not a shortcut to better health’ — this is what several doctors across India are telling their patients who insist on prescribing supplements. “There are patients who ask me to prescribe multivitamins for no reason,” Dr Manisha Arora, a consultant on internal medicine at New Delhi-based Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, told me. “I don’t recommend supplements unless the report shows deficiency. Otherwise, if you follow a healthy diet, you can get all of the vitamins and minerals from food.” READ MORE

Communal Harmony on Display: Devotees Halt Ganpati Visarjan Yatra, Turn Off Bhajan & Pay Respects at Mosque in Malad

Setting a fine example of communal harmony, devotees halted a Ganpati Visarjan yatra (Ganpati immersion procession) in Mumbai while passing a mosque and changed their music from bhajan to ‘bhar do choli meri ya Muhammad’ as a mark of respect. The Ganpati procession was headed for immersion on Sunday evening when it took a pause in Malad outside a mosque on their way and paid respects by changing the music for a few minutes, according to a report by the Times of India. READ MORE

Anahita Pandole, Top Doctor and Cyrus Mistry’s Friend, Was Driving the Ill-Fated Car. Who is She?

Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger died in a car crash while returning from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai. Mistry was accompanied by three others family friends- brothers Darius and Jehangir Pandole, and Darius Pandole’s wife Anahita Pandole. READ MORE

Cyrus Mistry’s Death Puts Question Mark on Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s Future; Who Will Helm It?

Cyrus Mistry Death: Cyrus Mistry’s tragic accident that resulted in his death comes close in heels with that of his father, Pallonji Mistry and the back-to-back losses have put the spotlight on the future of the 157-year-old multi-billion dollar Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Cyrus was the youngest scion of the SP Group. READ MORE

Delhi ‘Slum Walking Tour’ Sparks Outrage on Twitter for ‘Selling’ Idea of Poverty

‘Poverty tourism’ is a phenomenon that has been widely criticised, where the lives of people living in poverty is romanticised and in essence, exploited for profit. It’s a trope that repeatedly occurs in Bollywood films as well (think Slumdog Millionaire) where the poverty of Indian slums is caricaturized for a predominantly foreign audience. ‘Slum tours’ in Delhi are a thing, and they draw visitors trying to “find themselves”, all while reducing the people who have been failed by a capitalist society into objects to be ogled at, instrumental in fulfilling a purpose that’s not their own. READ MORE

UK to Get New PM: Here’s How Rishi, Liz Plan to Tackle Inflation, Cost-of-Living Crisis if Elected

The UK will find out who their next prime minister is going to be on Monday evening. The contest was closely fought between foreign secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor to the exchequer Rishi Sunak. All Conservative Party members have cast their ballots and the results will be announced at 12:30pm (BST). READ MORE

‘Many Had My Number but Only MS Dhoni Called Me When I Left Test Captaincy’: Virat Kohli Reveals

Virat Kohli made shocking revelations in the post-match press conference after India’s loss to Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Speaking to the media, Kohli said that he received calls from no one except MS Dhoni after he relinquished the Test captaincy earlier this year. Earlier in the day, Kohli had slammed 60 runs off 44 balls, but couldn’t help his team win over arch-rivals Pakistan. READ MORE

