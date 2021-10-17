News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi's Air Quality Slips to 'Very Poor' Category; Apple Worker Says She Was Fired After Leading Movement Against Harassment and Other Stories

Delhi’s Air Quality Slips to ‘Very Poor’ Category; Stubble Burning Contributes 14% to Polluted Air

With a steep rise in stubble burning in the last two days contributing to 14 per cent in the city’s deteriorating air, Air quality in Delhi slipped to very poor category on Saturday, authorities said. READ MORE

Bhubaneswar-Jaipur Direct Flight Services by IndiGo to Commence from November 2

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said direct flight services between Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Rajasthan’s Jaipur will commence from November 2. In a recent letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, Scindia said IndiGo airline will operate three flights in a week on the Bhubaneswar-Jaipur route. READ MORE

Apple Worker Says She Was Fired After Leading Movement Against Harassment

An Apple employee who led fellow workers in publicly sharing instances of what they called harassment and discrimination at the company said on Thursday that she had been fired. Janneke Parrish, an Apple program manager, said the iPhone maker informed her on Thursday that she had been terminated for deleting material on company equipment while she was under investigation over the leaking of a company town hall to media. She told Reuters she denies leaking. READ MORE

Odisha Chef Creates ‘Chocolatey’ Tribute for CM Naveen Patnaik on His 76th Birthday

Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik marked his 76th birthday on October 16 but owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation prevalent in the state, he did not celebrate his birthday with great fervour. Party Workers, leaders and followers wished him in their own Covid-appropriate ways but one particular follower named Rakesh Kumar Sahu from Khurda district wished Patnaik in a unique style. Sahu created a spectacular chocolate sculpture of the CM weighing around 72 kg. READ MORE

Ricky Ponting Turned Down BCCI After Being Approached For India Coaching Role: Report

The legendary Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting was reportedly approached by the BCCI with an offer to take up the role of the head coach of the Indian cricket team. However, Ponting, who is currently associated with the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, turned it down. READ MORE

Kapil Sharma Says Spine Injury Reason Why Show Went Off-air: ‘Have Suffered a Lot’

In January of 2021, some wheel-chair-bound photos and videos of comedian Kapil Sharma surfaced online which worried his fans. After being snapped by the paparazzi at the airport, the comedian had clarified that he had sustained a back injury at the gym and as fine. READ MORE

