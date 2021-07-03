News18 Afternoon Digest: Delta Variant is Dangerous & is Continuing to Evolve and Mutate: WHO Chief; Meet Sirisha Bandla, the Second India-Born Woman to Fly to Space

Delta Variant is Dangerous & is Continuing to Evolve and Mutate: WHO Chief

The world is in a very “dangerous period" of the COVID-19 pandemic compounded by more transmissible variants like Delta, which is continuing to evolve and mutate, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned. READ MORE

MS Dhoni, Son Of Sachin Tendulkar, Applies For Teacher’s Post In Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, a rather bizarre episode has come to light. While on one hand, candidates are upset over the stalled process of recruitment of 14850 teachers, on the other hand, a perplexing sequence of affairs has come to the fore. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has applied for the post of teacher in the capital Raipur. Now, what is even more surprising is that the applicant has given his father’s name Sachin Tendulkar. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Suppressed Facts to Get favourable Order, Javed Akhtar Tells HC

Lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday filed an intervention application in the Bombay High Court claiming that actor Kangana Ranaut failed to disclose certain facts in her petition before the court seeking speedy renewal of her passport. Akhtar sought to intervene in the writ petition filed by the Bollywood actor who has challenged a First Information Report (FIR) filed against her for allegedly infringing upon the copyright of a writer. READ MORE

Covaxin 77.8% Effective Against Covid, Works 65.2% on Delta: Bharat Biotech in Final Phase 3 Trial Analysis

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. The company on Saturday said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials. READ MORE

Fire Rages in The Middle Of Ocean Near Mexico

Afire on the ocean surface west of Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula early on Friday has been extinguished, state oil company Pemex said, blaming a gas leak from an underwater pipeline for sparking the blaze captured in videos that went viral. Bright orange flames jumping out of water resembling molten lava was dubbed an “eye of fire" on social media due to the blaze’s circular shape, as it raged a short distance from a Pemex oil platform. READ MORE

Meet Sirisha Bandla, the Second India-Born Woman to Fly to Space

After Kalpana Chawla, Indian-origin Sirisha Bandla will become the second Indian-born woman to fly into space later this month. Bandla will be one of the six space travellers aboard ‘VSS Unity’ of Virgin Galactic, scheduled to blast off to space on July 11 from New Mexico. As part of the six-member crew alongside the founder of Virgin Galactic Richard Branson, Bandla’s role will be that of a researcher experience. READ MORE

