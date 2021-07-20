News18 Afternoon Digest: Desi Restaurants are Offering Discounts if Diners Get Jabbed Against Covid-19; Olympics Chief Thomas Bach Admits 'Sleepless Nights' Over Troubled Tokyo Games

Desi Restaurants are Offering Discounts if Diners Get Jabbed Against Covid-19

Many restaurants across India are now open and serving with safety measures in place. From hygiene certifications to vaccinated staff, restaurants are doing everything they can to make the diners feel safe. In addition to these safety measures, restaurants are also offering great discounts to diners who got their jabs. READ MORE

Olympics Chief Thomas Bach Admits ‘Sleepless Nights’ Over Troubled Tokyo Games

Olympics chief Thomas Bach revealed “doubts" and “sleepless nights" over the postponed Tokyo Games on Tuesday as the opening ceremony nears after a year’s delay and coronavirus chaos that has made them deeply unpopular with the Japanese public. READ MORE

Over 2.11 Cr Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Available with States, UTs and Pvt Hospitals: Govt

More than 2.11 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and private hospitals, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. Over 42.15 crore (42,15,43,730) vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, through all sources, and 71,40,000 doses are being supplied, it said. READ MORE

These 2 Maharashtra Districts May See Total Lockdown as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Plateau

A Central team of experts that visited Covid-affected Kolhapur and Sangli in Maharashtra have suggested a total lockdown in the two districts. The Central team expressed concern as to why the transmission was not stopping in the two districts despite a series of measures in place. READ MORE

Canada Extends Suspension on Direct Flights from India Till August 21, Indians Can Travel Via ‘Third Country’

Canada has further suspended the flights from India until August 21, 2021 as per a notification by Government of Canada. The Canadian government in its latest global travel advisory has continued to suspend India-Canada direct flights extending the earlier deadline of July 21. The extension comes in view of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. READ MORE

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh Medically Unstable, Put on Non-Invasive Ventilator Support

Health condition of Kalyan Singh, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Governor of Rajasthan, is unstable. According to health bulletin released on Tuesday morning, he has been kept on a non-invasive ventilator due to difficulty in breathing. READ MORE

‘Sorry State of Affairs, Giving in to Pressure Groups’: SC Slams Kerala’s Decision to Relax Covid Norms for Eid

The Supreme Court on Tuesday castigated the Kerala government’s decision to relax Covid-19 norms for three days on account of Eid, calling the move “uncalled for". “The relaxation for one day to Category D areas was wholly uncalled for. In these circumstances, we direct the state of Kerala to give heed to Article 21 of the Constitution read with Article 141 of the Constitution and follow our directions given in the UP case…", the bench headed by Justice Nariman observed. READ MORE

