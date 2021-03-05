News18 Afternoon Digest: Dharavi Re-emerges as Mumbai Covid Hotspot; Biden Says Indian-Americans Taking Over US and Other Top Stories

Dharavi Re-emerges as Mumbai Covid Hotspot With Seven-Fold Spike in Cases, BMC on Alert

Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi has reported a sevenfold increase in Covid-19 positive cases to 73 as of 4 March from just 10 cases on 22 January, 2021. According to a report, the BMC has taken stringent measures to prevent the situation from escalating, as it had done in mid-2020 when the pandemic was at its worst. Quoting BMC’s assistant municipal commissioner, the report says, “We have gone back to our old model that helped us contain the spread last year. We have aggressively started screening people from the slum and conducting tests. We are testing almost 15-20 people for every positive case that we find.” Read More

By Snatching Muslim Votes from Mamata, Left-Congress Ally Abbas Siddiqui May Help BJP’s Cause

With the Left fading, the popularity of Abbas Siddiqui not only attracted people who had for long been Left supporters but also managed to secure the confidence of a large number of Muslims, Dalits and tribal people in Bengal, mainly in areas bordering Bangladesh. Siddiqui, who wants to be a kingmaker, is an influential cleric of the Furfura Darbar Sharif of the Ahle Sunnatul Jamaat, an Islamic sect, located in Jangipara in Hooghly district, and presently he has a long list of followers in the Bengal. Read More

Indian-Americans Taking Over US, Says Biden as They Keep Getting Key Positions

Indian-Americans are taking over the country, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, referring to the high number of people from the community getting a place in his administration. In less than 50 days of his presidency, Biden has appointed at least 55 Indian-Americans to key leadership positions in his administration ranging from his speech writer to the NASA, to almost every wing of the government. Read More

New Zealanders Take to the Hills as Powerful Quakes Trigger Tsunami Waves

Small tsunami waves triggered by a series of powerful earthquakes hit the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island on Friday and authorities said thousands of residents who had evacuated to higher ground could now return to their homes. Officials had warned that waves could reach three metres (10 feet) above high tide levels after the quakes – the strongest a magnitude 8.1 – but the largest waves have now passed, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said as it downgraded the threat level. Read More

Farooq Abdullah Shakes a Leg With Amarinder Singh to Mohammed Rafi Songs in Viral Video

Alittle bit of music and dance never hurt anyone and that’s exactly what former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah seemed to believe as he attended Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s granddaughter’s wedding ceremony in Chandigarh over the weekend. A video from the event that has gone viral shows the duo shaking a leg together at the wedding of Seharinder Kaur, who is the daughter of Amarinder’s son Raninder Singh. The 83-year-old Abdullah seemed to be particularly enjoying himself as the video starts with him matching steps to the tunes of a live performance. Read More

India vs England, Live Score, 4th Test at Motera, Day 2: India 80-4 at Lunch

India vs England live score, IND 80-4: India have recovered well after losing two quick wickets in the morning. But Ajinkya Rahane has to depart just before lunch. He is out for 27. India in deep trouble now. Read More