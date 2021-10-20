News18 Afternoon Digest: Dharavi Reports Zero Covid Deaths in Last 79 Days and Other Top Stories

India, Taliban Face-to-Face Again at Moscow Meet Today; Security Situation, ‘Inclusive’ Govt on Agenda

India and Taliban will come face-to-face at the “Moscow Format” meeting hosted by Russia on Wednesday, with discussions expected to focus on the security situation and formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. The participants - India, USA, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran and Central Asian states – will also touch upon the issues of consolidating efforts of the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the Taliban-ruled country. Read More

Once a Blazing Hotspot, Dharavi Reports No Deaths Due to Covid-19 in Last 79 Days: Report

Once a deadly hotspot, Mumbai’s Dharavi has not had a single death due to covid-19 in the last 79 days. A 56-year-old garment unit owner, who had hosted Tablighi Jamaat members in one of his flats in Dr Baliga Nagar, was the first case in Dharavi. He died on April 1, 2020. Dharavi has since recorded 7,128 cases with only 30 active at the moment and 417 deaths. Read More

Facebook May Be Planning To Change Its Name, To Focus On ‘Metaverse’: Report

Social media giant Facebook may be planning to rebrand itself with a new name next week, a report in The Verge said on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28, but it could be unveiled sooner, a report said. Read More

Weather Updates: One More Body Found in Nainital’s Ramgarh, CM Dhami Says Toll May Go Up as 11 People are Missing

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a three-day rain alert in Kerala, beginning today. Orange alert has been issued for 11 districts for Wednesday, same warning has been given to 12 districts on Thursday. Yellow alert has also been issued in two districts for Thursday and same rain warning for all districts on Friday. Read More

‘Bunkum’: Indian Navy Denies Pakistan’s Claims of Blocking Submarine

Did an Indian submarine try to sneak into Pakistani water on October 16? The Pakistani media has been reporting this for the last 24 hours after the Pakistan Army’s media wing the ISPR released a statement claiming as much. They further claimed that the Indian Sub was “tracked and blocked from entering into Pakistani waters." The Indian Navy has ignored the claims. But sources said that the video released by the ISPR itself is evidence that the claim is bunkum. Read More

‘It’s Like You’re Standing There’: NASA’s Perseverance Rover Captures Sound on Mars

Two microphones aboard the six-wheeled Perseverance rover have captured nearly five hours of Martian wind gusts, rover wheels crunching over gravel, and motors whirring as the spacecraft moves its arm. These sounds allow scientists and engineers to experience the Red Planet in new ways, NASA said."It’s like you’re really standing there," said Baptiste Chide, a planetary scientist who studies data from the microphones at L’Institut de Recherche en Astrophysique et Planetologie in France, in a statement. Read More

Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Arrested in Domestic Violence Case

Australian cricket great Michael Slater was arrested in Sydney on Wednesday over domestic violence allegations. Local media reported the 51-year-old, now a well-known television pundit, was arrested in connection with an alleged incident that occurred last week. Read More

