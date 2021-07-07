News18 Afternoon Digest: Dilip Kumar Dies: Legendary Actor's Fairytale Love Story With Saira Banu; MP Thief Steals From Cop's House and Other Stories

Dilip Kumar Dead: PM Modi, Bollywood Lead India to Express Grief About Legendary Actor’s Loss

For a long time, Kumar had been battling with ill health therefore, he was admitted to the Intense Care Unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital multiple times. Recently the actor was admitted on June 30. From Bollywood celebrities to politicians, people mourned the loss of a prolific actor. READ MORE

MP Thief Steals From Cop’s House, Writes ‘Sorry Friend’ in Apology Note

A thief left behind an apology letter while stealing valuables from a policeman’s home in Bhind city of Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, the thief said in his letter that he was stealing in order to save a friend’s life and will return the stolen money. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kamlesh Katare of Kotwali police station said that the theft happened at the home of a policeman who works in Chhattisgarh, while his family lives in Bhind city. READ MORE

MS Dhoni Birthday: 5 Investment Lessons you can Learn from Captain Cool

With his birthday today, it is a good time to look at some of the moves he made over the years. Like many other cricketers, he too turned his attention to different ventures during his career and has brought himself up as not only a sporting legend but a businessman as well. As the years have gone by, he has dipped his hand into several different buckets, from sports to organic farming to start-ups. READ MORE

Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 1 Crore Downloads on Google Play India, iOS Availability Still Unclear

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the PUBG Mobile’s India-specific avatar, has clocked over 10 million (1 crore) downloads on Google Play app store since its launch on July 2 in India. The action mobile title had previously crossed 20 million pre-registrations in just two weeks after debuting on Google Play back in May. Currently, the title remains unavailable on iOS-running Apple iPhones, and the launch details from its South Korea-based developer Krafton also remains unclear. READ MORE

Dilip Kumar Dies: Legendary Actor’s Fairytale Love Story With Saira Banu

Kumar is survived by his wife of 55 years, veteran actress Saira Banu. The couple tied the knot in October 11, 1966 and had been inseparable ever since. One of the very rare film couples with an everlasting bond, their love story was nothing short of filmy. READ MORE

You Can Now Have a Pizza Cooked by a Robot in this Paris Pizzeria

Behind the dark green facade of a new Paris pizzeria, arms-wielding ladles and spatulas perform an intricate ballet to churn out made-to-order pies — but no human hands are involved in the performance. READ MORE

