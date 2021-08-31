News18 Afternoon Digest: DMK MLA's Son Among 7 Killed in Accident in Bengaluru; Why US Stuck to August 31 Deadline for Afghanistan Pullout?

DMK MLA’s Son Among 7 Killed as Audi Q3 Hits Building in Bengaluru’s Koramangala

In a horrific incident, seven occupants of a car died on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the vehicle hit a building in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area. While six were killed on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in a hospital, an official said. The deceased, travelling in Audi Q3 car, have been identified as Karuna Sagar and Bindu (23-year-old couple), Akshay Goyal from Kerala, Utsav from Haryana, Rohit from Hubballi, Ishita and Dr Djanush (21). READ MORE

Why US Stuck to August 31 Deadline for Afghanistan Pullout? Joe Biden to Tell Americans Today

US President Joe Biden said that he would address the American people on his decision not to extend our presence in Afghanistan beyond August 31. His announcement came as America’s longest war ended ignobly, in the dead of night in the now Taliban-controlled nation. “I want to thank our commanders and the men and women serving under them for their execution of the dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled – in the early morning hours of August 31, Kabul time – with no further loss of American lives," Biden said. READ MORE

Delhi to Get Portable Mohalla Clinics Inside Shipping Containers For Dense Clusters

The Delhi government is set to bring a new twist on the concept of mohalla clinics, a flagship programme of the AAP administration. Now, two mohalla clinics are being developed inside portable shipping containers, near the Shakurbasti area. According to news agency PTI, there is a plan in place to replicate these portable mohalla clinics in denser clusters. This move might be a welcome resolution to space constraints hindering the development of healthcare infrastructure in dedicated buildings. READ MORE

Shahid Afridi Faces Flak Over His Statement Supporting Taliban

There seems to be no end to Controversial remarks being made by former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. This time around he has come forward and made a remark about the terrorist outfit Taliban, which has taken over Afghanistan. In an interview he went on to say that this time around, Taliban has come with a ‘positive mindset’. READ MORE

BHU to Start Physical Classes For Final Year Students From September 1

The Banaras Hindu University has decided to resume offline classes from September 1. The physical classes will only resume the final year of students of postgraduate and undergraduate courses, the BHU administration said. Dr Rajesh Singh, Public Relations Officer, Banaras Hindu University said that the University administration has decided to resume offline classes from September 1. “The offline classes will be conducted only for the final year students,” he said. READ MORE

Mysuru Gangrape Accused Were Involved in Similar Crimes, One was Arrested in Sandalwood Theft Cases

Accused arrested in the Mysuru gang rape case are suspected to have committed similar sex crimes in past, it has emerged. The five accused include a juvenile and investigation revealed that there were multiple incidents where the gang had committed crimes, but none of them were reported. On August 24, an MBA student who was with her male friend was allegedly molested, sexually assaulted while her friend was beaten near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru. READ MORE

