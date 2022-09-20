News18 Afternoon Digest: DMK Will Win All 40 LS Seats In 2024, Says CM Stalin & Other Top Stories

DMK Will Be In Pole Position, Will Win All 40 Lok Sabha Seats In 2024, Says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

he Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will stick to its coalition partners in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, party supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin told News18 Tamil Nadu in an exclusive interview. The DMK president, however, hinted that the party would keep its post-poll options open, but categorically ruled out entering into any electoral understanding with the BJP.

Speaking exclusively to News18 Tamil Nadu, Stalin, who came to power last year, expressed confidence that the DMK would win all 40 Lok Sabha seats from the state in 2024 General Elections and take “pole position” to drive an anti-BJP coalition to power. READ MORE

Cong Prez Poll: Tharoor Gets Green Signal From Sonia But Sources Say Party Won’t Name Official Candidate

With under a month left for the long-awaited election for Congress president, chorus is growing louder in the party for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the top post with over half a dozen state units pushing for it amid uncertainty and suspense persisted over whether he would take on the mantle.

After Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat units of the Congress demanded that Gandhi be made party chief, the party’s Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai units passed resolutions calling for his elevation to the post of president on Monday. READ MORE.

‘Don’t Believe It’s Modi…’, Says Mamata, Blames BJP Leaders For ‘Excesses’ of Central Agencies

At a time when the CBI and the ED are probing several cases in West Bengal, in which senior Trinamool Congress leaders are accused, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she doesn’t believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the alleged excesses of central agencies in the state, but blamed a section of BJP leaders. The West Bengal Assembly today passed a resolution against the “excesses of the central probe agencies”. The resolution was opposed by the BJP but it was passed through division, with 189 voting in favour of it and 69 against. READ MORE

Four Labourers Dead as Portion of Boundary Wall Collapses in Noida Housing Society, Rescue Op Underway

At least four labourers died while are some are feared trapped under rubble of a portion of boundary wall of a housing society in Noida that collapsed on Tuesday morning. Noida DM said that four deaths, two each from district and Kailash hospital, have been reported, adding that the same is being verified. The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21, officials said. READ MORE

Kashmir Valley’s First Multiplex Ready to Open its Doors to Movie-goers

Kashmir and Bollywood have an age-old connection but going to the movies became a thing of the past in the Valley as cinema took a backseat with the onset of militancy. But, local entrepreneurs are now taking steps to revive movie culture in the erstwhile state. On Tuesday, the first multiplex in the Valley will throw its doors open in Srinagar and will feature Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

This will be first time after many years that people will be able to walk to a movie theatre and catch some action on a big screen. In the last three decades, many have tried to revamp cinema halls but have been forced to shut them either due to threats from militants or lack of interest from the public. READ MORE

Why Is Iran Protesting Against Hijab? Death of Woman After Arrest by ‘Morality Police’ Unravels Thread of a Historic Row

Protests erupted again in Iran on Monday over the death of a young woman who had been arrested by the “morality police,” who enforce a strict dress code. Authorities announced on Friday that Mahsa Amini, 22, died in a hospital after three days in a coma after being arrested by Tehran’s morality police during a visit to the capital on September 13.

Other than the hijab rule, the police provided no explanation for why Amini was detained, said a report by the New York Times. Her mother told Iranian news outlets that her daughter was following the rules and wearing a long, loose robe. She claimed Amini was detained as she exited the subway with her brother, despite his pleas that they were visitors to the city. READ MORE

Ali Abbas Zafar: After Tandav Controversy, We Were Really Sensitive with Jogi

iljit Dosanjh’s Jogi which released on Netflix last week has been receiving a lot of critical acclaim. An engaging take on how personal animosity takes a political and communal tinge during riots, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s Jogi revisits the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi to tell a tale of friendship, betrayal, and greed for power.

Talking about the success, Zafar in an exclusive interview tells News18.com, “I am grateful to the people for showering so much love on Jogi. This film is all heart and we as a team wanted to pass on the message of courage, friendship and hope to everyone and I believe we have been able to achieve that.” READ MORE

Stock Market: Sensex Jumps 800 pts, Nifty Above 17,850; Metal Stocks Gain

The Sensex and Nifty indices mirrored global moves and had a gap-up opening. Key indices Nifty50 rose over 150 points to trade above 17,800 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed over 600 points to trade at 59,761 levels. Broader markets, too, reflected similar resilience as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged over 1 per cent each. All sectors started in positive territory, as Nifty IT and Nifty Media indices led the charge – up over 1 per cent. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here