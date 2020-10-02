News18 Afternoon Digest: Donald Trump Tests Positive for Covid-19 Along With Melania, Protests Mount Over Hathras Rape & Other Top Stories

Donald Trump Tests Positive for Covid-19 Along With First Lady Melania Month Before Elections, Quarantined

US President Donald Trump said late on Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been quarantined after a top aide tested positive for coronavirus, in a shock development that disrupts his scheduled public appearances in the crucial final weeks of the election campaign. Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week READ MORE

'Media Will Leave, We Will Be Here': Hathras DM Caught on Camera Telling Rape Victim's Family

Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Laxkar was caught on camera issuing a veiled "threat" to the rape victim's father as he asked him to comply with the government. The video was shared by Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday evening."Half of the media people have left today, the other half will leave by tomorrow. Only we will stand with you. It is up to you whether you want to change your statement or not," Laxkar could be heard saying. READ MORE

A Covid-19 Nasal Swab Test Punctured Woman's Brain Lining and Leaked Brain Fluid From Her Nose:

A Covid-19 nasal swab test punctured a US woman's brain lining, causing fluid to leak from her nose and putting her at risk of life-threatening infection, doctors reported in a medical journal Thursday. The patient, who is in her 40s, had an undiagnosed rare condition and the test she received may have been carried out improperly, a sequence of improbable events that means the risk from nasal tests remains very low. READ MORE

WhatsApp Will Let You Mute An Annoying Contact Or Group Forever, And We Say A Big Thank You

It is pretty annoying when you have hyper-active groups and some equally hyper-active individuals in your WhatsApp contacts. Till now you could have muted groups and contacts for up to a year at a time. It turns out that the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android is getting a slightly enhanced version of the same feature—the ability to mute a contact or a group forever. This comes as part of the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.20.201.10 version and the WhatsApp Beta for iPhone version 2.20.100.23. READ MORE

Shares, Oil Prices Sink After Trump Tests Positive For Virus

US stock futures and Asian shares fell Friday after President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the new coronavirus. The future contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials lost 1.9%. Oil prices also slipped. READ MORE

'Free to Fight Solo': Congress Ultimatum to RJD as Bihar Polls Seat-Sharing Talks Near Final Stage

The Congress party has issued an ultimatum to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as seat-sharing talks in Bihar near the final stage. Congress Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil reminded the RJD the party is prepared “for any eventuality” and the latter can contest the polls solo. After its dismal show in last year’s Lok Sabha polls, in which it drew a blank, the RJD has decided on not giving enough leverage to allies at its cost. READ MORE

Serious Men Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors This Witty and Sharp Satire

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in top form as Ayyan Mani in director Sudhir Mishra's Netflix film Serious Men, which is based on Manu Joseph's book of the same name. Director Mishra ensures we see Mani’s humble lifestyle around sky-scrappers, but he keeps twisting the plots before you form any final opinion about him. After a long time, Siddiqui has left behind his now-famous cynical laugh and disapproving body-language to portray a character that is ready to take a beating for the sake of small fun. READ MORE