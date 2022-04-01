News18 Afternoon Digest: Don't Blame India for Importing Russian Oil, Says Pak PM, Karnataka Halal Row Gains Steam & Other Top Stories

Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Don’t Blame India for Importing Russian Oil, But Why Is US Offended With Us, Says Pakistan PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday rejected opposition calls for him to resign, and accused an unnamed Western country of backing moves to oust him because he had visited Moscow recently for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Karnataka Halal Row: As Issue Reaches HC, BJP Calls for ‘Solution’, A Look at Why There’s a Call for Boycott

After the hijab row and a call ‘against Muslim merchants in temple fairs’, certain right wing groups in Karnataka are now demanding a ban on halal meat products in the state. As the debate spurs on with various leaders taking a stake in the issue, the state chief of the BJP on Friday hinted at a ‘legal solution’ to calm waters. The matter has now also reached the High Court with a plea against any possible ban and ‘provocative’ statements by leaders.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 LIVE Updates: Board Exam Pattern, Admission Rules Changed, What to do, Ask Students

For the current batch, there have been too many changes – change in board exam pattern, then change in admission pattern, how to navigate through too many changes, asked a student to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM replied, “the idea is not to study for your exam. If you are studying for an exam, you are looking for strategies to solve your current question but if you have learned all the topics in classes 10 and 12, you would be educated, skilled, and master of your subjects.

Mann Calls for Immediate Transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, Says Centre Must Honour Principles of Federalism

The Bhagwant Mann-led government moved a resolution in the one-day Punjab assembly session on Friday, seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, requesting the Centre to honour the principles of federalism enshrined in the Constitution.

Academy Apologises to Chris Rock; Cops Were Ready to Arrest Will Smith, Says Oscars Producer

The Will Smith-Chirs Rock slap gate will go down as one of the most embarrassing and controversial moments in the history of the Academy Awards. While netizens are divided on the issue, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologised to the comedian. According to the news agency AFP, the Academy said in a statement, “Mr Rock, we apologise to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment."

ITR Filing, Higher TDS, Tax on Crypto: 5 Income Tax Rules that Change from Today

Income Tax Rules Change: April 1 marks the beginning of a new financial year, and this means that several rules in the finance front are usually changed during this period. This year is no exception too, as a set of new income tax rules have come into effect from April 1, that is today. The new norms are usually announced as part of that year’s Union Budget and in the form of CBDT and RBI notifications, and come into effect from April 1, as it is the beginning of the financial year. This year, many changes related to income tax, including crypto tax, revised TDS and TCS rates, ITR filing rules and others, have become applicable.

