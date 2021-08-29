News18 Afternoon Digest: Don't Forget Swachh Bharat, Says PM in Mann ki Baat, Abhinav Bindra Pens Letter for Bhavina & Other Top Stories

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Don’t Forget Swachh Bharat Amid Covid, Says PM Modi; Hails Power of Youth to Achieve the Best

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today in the 80th episode of the monthly radio programme which streamed at 11am. It was broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

After Bhavina Patel’s Historic Silver Medal at Tokyo Paralympics, Abhinav Bindra Pens Emotional Letter

>Bhavina Patel‘s magical run in the Tokyo 2020 Paralaympic Games ended with a silver medal as she lost to world No. 1 Zhou Ying of China in straight games in the final of the women’s table tennis Class 4 on Sunday. Bhavina thus won India’s first medal at Tokyo 2020 and 13th overall.

Chhota Shakeel’s ‘Telephone Operator’, Who Made Extortion Calls for Gangster, Dies of Covid in Pakistan

Gangster Chhota Shakeel telephone operator, who was wanted in over two dozen cases in Mumbai, died of multi-organ failure after he fell ill with Covid-19 in Pakistan’s Karachi late on Friday night. Fifty-one-year-old Fahim Machmach, who carried out extortions on Shakeel’s orders, was buried in Karachi on Saturday.

Nupur Alankar Unable to Contact Brother-in-law Stuck in Taliban-occupied Afghanistan Since 9 Days

Television actress Nupur Alankar and her family have lost contact with her brother-in-law, who was in Afghanistan when Taliban occupied the country. The actress’ family have not been able to contact him since the past 9-10 days. The actress has been making phone-calls to trace him but with no avail. In a recent interview, she talked about the condition her family is going through, amid the ongoing Taliban crisis.

Touching Minor’s Cheeks Without Sexual Intent is Not Sexual Assault, Says Bombay High Court: Report

The Bombay High Court observed that touching cheeks without a sexual intent would not attract the offence of “sexual assault" under the Pocso Act. The court granted bail regarding the case to a 46-year-old chicken seller who spent 13 months in jail.

