News18 Afternoon Digest: Dr Fauci Says Booster Dose Must for Complete Protection, 1 Killed in Palghar Explosion & Other Top Stories

Dr Fauci Believes Booster Dose Must for Complete Protection. How Many Nations Agree? Here’s a List

Novel coronavirus, which has affected nearly 177 million people and killed almost 5 million globally, has pushed countries to accelerate their Covid-19 vaccination drives, in order to save the population from lockdown and economic misery. But the vaccination levels remain catastrophically low, especially in developing and low-income countries, and the decision to dole out booster shots by wealthier nations has made controversial headlines.

One Dead, Five Injured in Explosion at Textile Factory in Maha’s Palghar

One person was charred to death and five others were injured, some of them seriously, in an explosion and fire at a textile factory in Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district early on Saturday, an official said. Palghar district Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the incident occurred around 6 am.

Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal Clinches India’s 3rd Gold, Singhraj Adana Bags Silver

Shooter Manish Narwal smashed the Paralympic record to clinch India’s third gold in the ongoing Tokyo Games, while compatriot Singhraj Adana bagged the silver to make it a sensational one-two finish for the country here on Saturday. The 19-year-old Narwal, who holds the world record in the category, shot a total of 218.2, a Paralympic record, to claim the top prize in his debut Games.

Setting a New Record, SC Recommends 68 Names to Centre for Appointment as Judges in 12 HCs

In an unprecedented decision, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana has recommended as many as 68 names in one go for appointment as judges in 12 high courts, including in Allahabad, Rajasthan and Calcutta, that are facing a severe crunch of judges.

PM Modi Likely to Visit US This Month, Meet Joe Biden; China and Afghanistan on Agenda: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the US in the last week of September in his first visit to the United States since President Joe Biden assumed office earlier this year. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Prime Minister is expected to visit Washington DC and New York; and the visit is expected between September 22 and 27.

Facebook’s WhatsApp Fined Over Rs 1,951 Crores By Irish Regulator Under Europe’s GDPR

Facebook-owned WhatsApp was fined a record EUR 225 million (roughly Rs 1,951 crores) by the Irish data protection regulator under Europe’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) on Thursday, after the EU privacy watchdog pressured Ireland to raise the penalty for the company’s privacy breaches. WhatsApp said the fine was “entirely disproportionate" and that it would appeal. Still, the Irish fine is significantly less than the record $886.6 million euro fine meted out to Amazon by the Luxembourg privacy agency in July. Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems, who has taken on Facebook in several privacy cases, said the initial fine was 50 million euros.

Sidharth Shukla Would Protect Alia and Me in Crowds During ‘Humpty Sharma’ Promotions: Varun Dhawan

The untimely death of popular television star and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has left his close ones devastated. Sidharth was known for working in several popular TV and reality shows including Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and Bigg Boss. He had made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

