News18 Afternoon Digest: Drones in Jammu Twin Explosions Could be Remote Controlled; Jamshedpur Girl Sells 12 Mangoes for Rs 1.2 Lakh

Jammu Airport Blasts LIVE Updates: Drones in Twin Explosions Could be Remote Controlled, IAF Stations in Punjab & Srinagar on Alert

The twin explosions at the Jammu Airport today morning were likely triggered by a remote-controlled drone, sources have told News18, adding that an FIR for sabotage has been registered. Sources believe the blasts could be a drone attack since the patrol party at the Jammu technical area saw a light blink in the air. When they rushed to the spot, an explosion occurred in which two people sustained minor injuries. READ MORE

Third Wave of Coronavirus Will Not be as Severe as Second One: ICMR Study

The third wave of Covid-19 pandemic will not be as severe as the second wave, a study done by the Indian Council of Medical Research has found. The study titled ‘Plausibility of the third wave of Covid-19 in India: A mathematical modelling based analysis’, was published in Indian Journal of Medical Research. The study demonstrates plausible mechanisms by which a substantial third wave could occur, while also illustrating that it is unlikely for any such resurgence to be as large as the second wave. READ MORE

5 Die In Hot Air Balloon Crash In New Mexico’s Largest City

Five people died after a hot air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in New Mexico’s largest city and the gondola crashed to the ground, police said Saturday. The crash happened around 7 am on Albuquerque’s west side, police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. No identities have been released but fire officials said three men, including the pilot, and two females died. READ MORE

Jamshedpur Girl Sells 12 Mangoes for Rs 1.2 Lakh, Buys Smartphone for Online Classes

An ‘uncle’ from Mumbai helped an 11-year-old girl from Jamshedpur to pursue her dreams of buying a smartphone and pursuing online classes. Tulsi Kumari, who sells mangoes by the roadside was left in shock when a certain Ameya hate bought 12 mangoes from her worth Rs 1,20,000, paying Rs 10,000 for each mango. The money was transferred to her father Srimal Kumar’s account on Wednesday. READ MORE

‘My Mother is Almost 100 Yrs Old & Yet…’ PM Modi Warns Against Vaccine Hesitancy in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned against vaccine hesitancy as he cited his mother’s example to encourage people to take the jab against Covid-19. In the Mann ki Baat programme, PM Modi spoke to people from Dulariya village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh and counselled them to take the vaccine amidst their doubts, marking an important conversation to help shed vaccine hesitancy, particularly in rural areas. READ MORE

Zydus Cadila Vaccine to be Available for 12-18 Age Bracket Soon, Centre Tells Supreme Court

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed the Supreme Court that the new vaccine developed by Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila will soon be available for inoculation for the 12-18 years of age bracket. It said the government was aiming towards ‘vaccination-for-all’ by December this year. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare filed a 375-page affidavit in response to a slew of questions raised by the apex court in its May 31 order while hearing the suo motu case related to Covid management in the country. READ MORE

Tamil Nadu CM Announces Cash Prize of Rs 3 Crore For Athletes Who Win Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Tamil Nadu chief minister, M.K. Stalin has announced a cash prize of Rs 3 crore for those athletes who wins gold in the Tokyo Olympics which is starting from July 23. The chief minister made the announcement at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday while addressing athletes and sportspersons at a special Covid vaccination camp held for them. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here