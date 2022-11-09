News18 Afternoon Digest: DY Chandrachud Takes Oath as 50th Chief Justice of India And Other Top Stories

Man Behind Historic SC Rulings, DY Chandrachud Takes Oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

Senior-most Supreme Court judge Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday, succeeding Uday Umesh Lalit. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to DY Chandrachud at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi. READ MORE

Kerala Cabinet to Bring in Ordinance to Replace Guv Arif Mohammad Khan as Varsities’ Chancellor

The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday decided to bring in an ordinance to remove Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the post of chancellor of the state universities. According to sources the LDF government is planning to bring in an expert in place of the chancellor. READ MORE

First Privately Built Indian Rocket To Take Its Maiden Flight From Sriharikota With 3 Payloads

Private Indian rocket manufacturer Skyroot Aerospace will launch its Vikram-S rocket with three payloads from ISRO’s rocket port Sriharikota between November 12 and 16.“The Vikram-S rocket getting launched is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which would carry three customer payloads and help test and validate majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles,” said Naga Bharath Daka, COO and Co-Founder of Skyroot Aerospace. READ MORE

Delhi-NCR Earthquake: If Tremors Hit, Should You Move to Another Floor, or Stay? News18 Explains

For those in the Delhi-NCR region and other parts of India who had either slept through or not felt the tremors of the earthquake that shook and killed six in Nepal, Wednesday morning brought a wave of alarm. The earthquake, measuring 6.6-magnitude, occurred in western Nepal whose centre was Doti district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Center. Another quake measuring 4.1 magnitude had also occurred in the same district at 9:56 p.m on Tuesday. Rescue operations are on in the nation. READ MORE

Will Semi-Fast Vande Bharat Give ‘Hawaa Ki Raftar’ to BJP in Poll-bound Himachal? Onboard PM’s Gift to State

Just minutes before its doors are set to get automatically locked, the passengers are hurrying to get pictures clicked with the new all-white train glistening in the bright sunlight. Families are capturing the moment they first boarded the new Vande Bharat, the train flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — his “multi-crore gift” to the poll-bound state along with the mega Bulk Drug Park at Haroli and IIT in Una. READ MORE

Kullu Shawls, Kangra Paintings, Kanal Brass: In Poll Season, Modi’s Gifts for G20 Leaders from Himachal

With an aim to boost the spread of Himachal Pradesh’s art and culture globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift several unique handicraft items from the hill state to various world leaders during the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia. READ MORE

Elections 2022: PM Modi Reiterates ‘Double Engine’ Govt Pitch in Himachal

With just three days to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Chambi in the Kangra district of the hill state. In Chambi, PM stopped his carcade to let an ambulance pass. He is also scheduled to visit the Hamirpur district in Himachal later in the day. READ MORE

Uunchai: Sarika Says Female Actors Continue to Be Pitted Against Each Other | Exclusive

Veteran actor Sarika might have been appearing in Hindi films sporadically but 2022 proved to be quite different. Earlier this year, she was seen playing the lead in filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava’s short My Beautiful Wrinkles in the anthology film Modern Love: Mumbai, which explored the story of an older woman trying to deal with a young man’s sexual interest in her. And now, Sarika is gearing up for the release of her next film Uunchai, which is all set to hit the big screen this Friday. READ MORE

