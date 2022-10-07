News18 Afternoon Digest: ED Raids 35 Locations for Delhi Liquor Policy Scam; Hindus Integral, Must Fight Hinduphobia, says UK Oppn Leader

Fresh raids by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor excise policy case are taking place at 35 locations across Delhi and Punjab, sources told News18. A search operation is underway in Delhi, Punjab, sources informed, adding that the raids are being conducted in cases relating to corruption in the Delhi government’s liquor policy. READ MORE

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has advocated for limiting the term of office for state presidents in the party and has called for the party to be revitalised and re-energized in order to compete with the BJP in the 2024 general elections. Denying rumours that he may drop out of the presidential race due to a lack of support, Tharoor stated that he is still in the race and has received support from a variety of sources. READ MORE

Cases of hate crime and violence against the Hindu community have been surfacing in the United Kingdom over the past few weeks, triggering uproar from members of the community from across the world. UK’s Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer on Wednesday addressed such incidents as he attended one of Europe’s largest Navratri celebrations in London. “Hinduphobia has absolutely no place in our society anywhere and we must all fight this together,” said Starmer, amid cheers. READ MORE

errorist aides and those with direct or indirect links to terrorism have been getting contracts and supplies from various government departments in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces and the J&K police have flagged at the top-most levels. News18 has learnt that a communication has been sent to various government departments and preventive measures have been initiated by security forces. A list has been sought from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on those executing the works and those enlisted with it. READ MORE

Shares of Titan Ltd rallied more 5 per cent to Rs 2,744 apiece on the BSE in Friday’s opening deals after the company said its overall sales grew 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the September quarter (Q2 FY23) and added 105 stores in its retail network in the second quarter of the current fiscal. READ MORE

It’s order on Friday on a plea by Hindu women petitioners for a scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of a purported ‘Shivling’ found inside the mosque complex earlier this year during a video survey. Last month, four of the five Hindu women petitioners — seeking the right to pray year-long at the shrine inside the complex — had filed a plea, saying it was necessary to determine the age of the ‘Shivling’. The fifth petitioner, however, felt any testing, including carbon dating, may harm the ‘Shivling’. READ MORE

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that filmmaker SS Rajamouli is in the best phase of his career. While his previous films such as Magadheera (2009), Maryada Ramanna (2010) and Eega (2012) became raging successes at the box office, it was the genre-defining and trailblazing epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia that propelled him to national and international fame. He followed it up with a sequel and prequel titled Baahubali: The Conclusion (2015), which emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of all time. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here