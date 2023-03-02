News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Elections Should be Fair': SC's Landmark Judgement on Appointment of CEC, ECs by President & Other Stories

In top news of this afternoon, BJP is set to sweep Tripura and Nagaland elections but is behind NPP and TMC in Meghalaya. Meanwhile, in a big order, Supreme Court ruled that appointments of Election Commissioners and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will be done on the advise of a committee comprising PM, LoP and CJI. All this and more in News18 Afternoon Digest:

Assembly Election Results 2023: Saffron Sweep in Tripura, Nagaland as BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Latest Trends; Sangma Leads in Meghalaya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the halfway mark in latest trends as counting of votes continues in Tripura. The saffron party took an early lead after counting of votes began at 8 am for the Tripura Assembly election 2023, polling for which was held on February 16.

The Tripura poll 2023 was being seen as a three-cornered high-octane battle with the ruling Saffron party facing off with the Left-Cong alliance and debutant Tipra Motha. Counting of votes for Meghalaya and Nagaland Assemble elections are also underway simultaneously. LIVE UPDATES HERE

‘Elections Should be Fair’: SC’s Landmark Judgement on Appointment of CEC, ECs by President | Top Points

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the decision on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and elections commissioners (ECs) will be taken by a committee comprising of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Leader of the Opposition and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud until a law is made in this regard. They will give their suggestions to the President, who will in turn appoint the CEC and ECs. READ MORE

Hathras Rape-Murder Case Verdict: Court Acquits 3 Accused, Sentence of 1 Held Guilty Later Today

Three accused in the Hathras gangrape and murder case have been acquitted by an SC/ST court in the district while one has been held guilty, whose sentence will be announced post lunch today. All the four accused – Sandeep (20), Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23), and Ramu (26) – were produced before the court.

The court acquitted Ramu, Luv Kush and Ravi in the case, While Sandeep - the prime accused - has been convicted.

The case pertains to the alleged rape of a Dalit woman by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14, 2020. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. READ MORE

Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: DMK-Cong Lead in Erode; BJP Ahead in Pune’s Chinchwad, Loses 28-Yr-Old Fortress in Kasba to MVA

Counting of votes for the crucial Erode East Assembly constituency is currently underway. According to early trends, the Congress candidate backed the ruling DMK government is leading with a massive margin. Voting for the by-elections were held on February 27. Counting is expected to end by 5 pm. The voter turnout for the Erode polls was 74.7%. LIVE UPDATES

Deepika Padukone 1st Time Reacts to Pathaan’s Besharam Rang Controversy, Says ‘We Came Here…’

Deepika Padukone’s “saffron" bikini in Pathaan song Besharam Rang sparked a major controversy. Several politicians had opposed to Deepika’s bikini colour and Shah Rukh Khan’s “green" shirt in the song, calling for its “rectification". Despite facing threats, major controversies and criticism before the film’s release, both Deepika and Shah Rukh remained silent and exhibited restraint in their response to the situation. READ MORE

Pakistani Actor Ushna Shah Receives Hate for Wearing Red Lehenga on Nikah, Deletes Instagram

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has been facing a volley of criticism for wearing a red bridal lehenga on her nikah. The actress recently tied the knot with golf player Hamza Amin, and donned a stunning red lehenga for the wedding. READ MORE

