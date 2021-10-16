News18 Afternoon Digest: Encounter Breaks Out in Pulwama; How Tuberculosis Became Nightmare and Other Stories

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in Pulwama’s Pampore; LeT Commander Khandey Trapped

Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey is trapped in an encounter with security forces in the Pampore area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said on Saturday. Khandey is among the top militants whom the security forces are targeting since a hitlist was released by police in August this year. He was allegedly involved in the killing of two policemen at Baghat in Srinagar district earlier this year, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. READ MORE

5 Lakh Killed, ‘Underreporting’ and Vaccine in Progress: How Tuberculosis Became Nightmare for India in 2020

World Health Organization (WHO), in a recent report released on Thursday, said that there has been a surge in people killed by tuberculosis (TB) for the first time in more than a decade. The UN health agency said 1.5 million people worldwide died of the bacterial disease last year, a slight rise from the 1.4 million deaths in 2019. The countries with the highest numbers of TB cases include India, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh and South Africa. The surge is likely linked to fewer testing and treatment as resources were diverted to fight the coronavirus pandemic. READ MORE

Sunshine Sector: Why Solar Power is the Brightest Spot in India’s Renewable Energy Vision

From Konark in the east to Modhera in the west, and from Anantnag’s Martand temple in the north to Suryanar Kovil, Kumbakonam, in the south, the Sun God has been part of Indian life from time immemorial. While sunlight has always been associated with health, energy and prosperity in common belief, it is only in the last few years that India has started to tap into literal solar energy. Given India’s tropical geography, harnessing the power of sunrays for the country’s ever-growing energy requirements was always a no-brainer. The National Solar Mission launched in 2010 took the first steps towards formally tapping into naturally abundant solar energy. READ MORE

MHT CET 2021 Result to be Declared on October 28

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the result of the MHT CET 2021 at its official website cetcell.mahacet.org on October 28. The result of both PCM (physics, chemistry, and mathematics) and PCB (physics, chemistry, and biology) will be declared and those who had appeared for the exams will get the subject wise scorecards. Students who clear the MHT CET 2021 will get admission to the first-year engineering and technology, pharmacy and agriculture courses across colleges in Maharashtra. Admissions will be granted through the Centralized Counselling Process (CAP). READ MORE

‘Alien-like’ Sea Creature Washes up at Australian Beach. Can You Guess What It Is?

A photograph of a pink and translucent ‘alien-like’ creature is making the rounds on the internet, especially on Facebook, leaving the people baffled. While some social media users are guessing it to be jellyfish, others say it’s something from a different planet. The photograph of the pink and translucent blob-looking creature was clicked at Urangan Beach of Hervey Bay, Queensland, in Australia. The photo of the mysterious alien-like creature covered in sand-lumps was shared on Facebook by a bystander. READ MORE

If Any Team Deserved to Win IPL This year, It’s KKR: MS Dhoni

When MS Dhoni began his post-match interview after the IPL final, he didn’t start by praising his franchise Chennai Super Kings whom he led to a fourth title on Friday night. The CSK captain instead chose to praise his opponents Kolkata Knight Riders whom they defeated by 27 runs in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Mahi, as he’s fondly called, didn’t stop there. He said the way KKR made a stunning recovery from their horrible start to the season (two wins from first seven matches) and made it to the final, they were the most deserving team to win the title this year. READ MORE

Man Sues Ford India Over False Fuel Efficiency Claims, Supreme Court Dismisses Claim

Following a complaint filed with the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, a Ford dealer was directed to pay Rs 7.43 lakh to the complainant after he had pointed towards the lacky service over a ‘misleading’ advertisement. The ad suggested that the car returns an average of 31kmpl. Following this, however, the Supreme Court decided to set aside the order of NCDRC. The complaint had been filed with the District Forum in which the complainant had stated that Ford India put up advertisements in national newspapers claiming a mileage of 31.4kmpl. READ MORE

