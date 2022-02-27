News18 Afternoon Digest: Evacuation Flight from Bucharest to Land in Delhi at 4pm; Mumbai Sees Power Outage as Tata Plant Trips & Other Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Indian Evacuation Flight from Bucharest to Land in Delhi at 4 PM; Air Raid Alerts in Rivne, Lutsk

Two massive explosions seen in Kyiv came from the vicinity of Vasylkiv, as an oil terminal was targeted by Russian strikes and the local population sought to be evacuated, reports said. CNN reported that the two massive explosions that lit up the night sky appear to have occurred near Vasylkiv, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) south of Kyiv. Vasylkiv has a large military airfield as well as numerous fuel tanks. According to Ukrainian officials, the area was the scene of heavy fighting Friday night. READ MORE

Mumbai Sees Power Outage as Tata Plant Trips, Total Failure in Matunga, Churchgate; Local Train Services Hit

After Mumbai residents awoke to no electricity on Sunday morning, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal confirmed that the power outage was being experienced due to tripping at the Tata Power plant. BMC said work was on to restore power to the island city shortly, and it might take at least an hour for electricity to be restored in all areas. “Due to tripping of MSEB 220 KV Transmission line on Mulund-Trombay, the power supply to most of parts Mumbai has affected, as informed by the Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST," he said. BEST in an official statement said, “because of Tata’s grid failure, there is no electricity in Sion, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, CSMT, Byculla, Churchgate, and other areas. The restoration work is currently underway." READ MORE

Advertisement

Saga of Courage, Good Humour and Grace: From Comedy to Wartime Leader, Journey of Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

When little Volodymyr Zelenskyy was growing up in southeastern Ukraine, his Jewish family spoke Russian and his father once forbade the young boy from going abroad to study in Israel. Instead, Zelenskyy studied law at home. Upon graduation, he found a new home in movie acting and comedy — rocketing in the 2010s to become one of Ukraine’s top entertainers with the TV series “Servant of the People." In it, he portrayed a lovable high school teacher fed up with corrupt politicians who accidentally becomes president. READ MORE

Covid-19 Fourth Wave in India Might Set In Around June 22 and Last for 4 Months: IIT-K Researchers

Even as the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India is on a decline, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) have predicted that the fourth wave may set in around June 22 and continue till October 24. However, the severity of the wave, they said, will depend on the emergence of new variants, vaccination status, and administration of booster doses. The IIT-K researchers predicted that if there is a fourth wave, it will go on at least for four months, the Times of India reported. The statistical prediction has been published on the preprint server MedRxiv on February 24. READ MORE

Elon Musk Earns New Fans After He Replies to Ukraine Minister, Provides Starlink Service

Elon Musk earned a few more fans on the internet as he responded to the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and provided them Starlink stations. Starlink, which is an offering by Musk’s company SpaceX, gives satellite internet access. In a tweet, the Ukraine official had asked Musk to provide the besieged country with Starlink stations so that they remain connected to the world. In around 10 hours, Musk replied to the tweet saying that the service was now active in Ukraine. READ MORE

Anastasia Lenna, Former Miss Grand Ukraine, Joins Fight Against Russian Invasion

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken the entire world by shock. While the politicians and world leaders are offering help to Ukraine- military and otherwise, the people of the country have taken up arms to defend their land. Several images of citizens joining the war have gone viral in the past week, and now beauty queen and former Miss Grand Ukraine have joined the military to fight against the Russian invasion. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anastasiia Lenna, who represented Ukraine in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest, uploaded a couple of photos where she can be seen carrying arms. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.