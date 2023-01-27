News18 Afternoon Digest: Exam is Not The End of Life, Limit Use of Social Media, Says Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE Updates: Exam is Not The End of Life, Limit Use of Social Media, Says Modi

The sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 has begun. PM Modi has begun the question-answer session with students on how to handle exam stress. Students from across the country are attending the event to meet PM Modi in person. As per official data, this year, a record 38.80 lakh students registered for participation in PPC 2023 which is more than twice the number compared to last year. Out of this, 16 lakh students are from state boards. READ MORE

‘Rectify Material Breach’: India Issues Notice to Pak Over Indus Waters Treaty 1960, Seeks Modification

India has issued a notice to Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of September 1960 and has sought a modification in the treaty. The notice was issued on Wednesday (January 25), following Islamabad’s “intransigence" on its implementation, government sources said on Friday. Pakistan is now expected to enter into intergovernmental negotiations within 90 days. READ MORE

Bengaluru: Autistic Man Dragged by Collar, Made to Deboard Metro; Father Demands Action Against Staff

A 23-year-old youth with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) was allegedly ill-treated and thrown out of the metro station at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station on Tuesday in Bengaluru. READ MORE

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: SRK’s Pathaan Earns Rs 126 Cr, But Kangana Says ‘Goonjega Toh Jai Shri Ram’; Angry Ranbir Throws Fan’s Phone

Kangana Ranaut has slammed Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan which has earned more than Rs 126 crores nett in just two days of its release. The actress says that Pathaan “which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISI in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it mahaan”. READ MORE

Veteran Telugu Actress Jamuna Dies at 86, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR Pay Emotional Tributes

Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna died, aged 86, on Friday at her residence in Hyderabad. She was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time. She is survived by her daughter Sravanthi and son Vamsee Juluri. Several Telugu stars took to social media and paid their tributes to her. READ MORE

Pathaan Box Office Day 2: SRK-Deepika Padukone Film Shatters All Records, Earns Rs 73 Cr

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has broken all the records at the box office by becoming the highest Bollywood opener of all time. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, has scored a century in just two days of its release, according to the early estimates. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here