News18 Afternoon Digest: Exit Polls Give BJP a Huge Win in Gujarat; Escalating Maha-K'taka Border Row & Other Stories

Election exit poll predicts, Karnataka-Maharashtra border row and India’s FY23 GDP Growth Forecast among top stories this afternoon.

As Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Win in Gujarat, ‘New Party’ AAP Happy To ‘Enter The Picture’, Congress Leaders ‘Disappointed’

Gujarat recorded a moderate voter turnout of 60.94 per cent in the second and final phase of elections for the 182-member Assembly. The polling percentage in phase two was a steep decline from 70 per cent turnout in the same 93 constituencies in the 2017 elections. READ MORE

CM Bommai Now Vows to Protect ‘Kannadigas’ in Maharashtra, a Taluk in Solapur Wants Merger with Karnataka: The Escalating Border Tension

Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row Updates: The situation continues to be tense in the border areas of the western states with Maharashtra minister cancelling their visit to Belagavi on Tuesday, December 6. The Maharashtra government had directed Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to visit Belagavi to address the border issue. Patil and Desai have been appointed as coordinating ministers for the issue. READ MORE

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Red Alert in 13 Dists, Rain May Hit Chennai & Puducherry; 6 NDRF Teams Called in

Tamil Nadu braces for the possibility of heavy rain in several districts following the Regional Meteorological Centre or RMC’s forecast. The RMC of the Indian Meteorological Department or IMD issued a red alert for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu this week. READ MORE

World Bank Raises India’s FY23 GDP Growth Forecast From 6.5% To 6.9% On Robust Economic Activities

The World Bank has revised upwards India’s GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to 6.9 per cent due to robust economic activities in the country, from the 6.5 per cent estimated earlier. It expects the retail inflation at 7.1 per cent in 2022-23, according to the World Bank’s latest India Development Update. READ MORE

Twitter CEO Elon Musk Claims He Is at Significant Risk of Being Assassinated

Twitter CEO Elon Musk claimed he faced a significant risk of being assassinated during a wide-ranging, two-hour Q&A audio chat on Twitter Spaces earlier last week. READ MORE

Watch: Neymar’s Impressive Comeback against South Korea After Ankle Injury

Neymar made a charismatic comeback to the team after sustaining an ankle injury, which forced him to miss Brazil’s crucial Group G matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Before the round of 16 match against South Korea, Neymar’s participation was in doubts but just a day before, Brazil coach Tite confirmed the star player’s fitness. READ MORE

Malaika Arora Called ‘Shameful’ for Wearing ‘Pedophile’ Balenciaga to Manish Malhotra’s Birthday

Malaika Arora is being brutally criticised for wearing Balenciaga despite the high-fashion brand’s recent ad campaigns being accused of “sexualising children". Malaika opted for a Balenciaga mini dress for designer Manish Malhotra’s birthday party which took place at his residence in Mumbai on Monday night. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here