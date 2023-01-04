News18 Afternoon Digest: Family Doc Denies Friend's Claim of Anjali Being Drunk & Other Top Stories

In today’s News18 Afternoon digest, we are taking you through the updates of the gruesome details of how a 20-year-old woman was dragged under a car for a few kilometres, which eventually killed her brutally. In other news, authorities have started the eviction drive in Halwani, where 4,500 people were illegally living on Indian Railway land.

Family Doc Denies Friend’s Claim of Anjali Being Drunk; More Chilling Details of Fatal Mishap Emerge

Dr. Bhupesh, Anjali’s family doctor on Wednesday refuted claims made by her friend Nidhi on Tuesday. The friend had told the media that Anjali was drunk when she was driving the scooty, but the doctor says no traces of alcohol were found in the body. He even denied the friend being present at the time of the accident. FOLLOW LIVE

Central Forces Called In, Zones Made for Eviction Drive in Haldwani; DM Says No Rollback

Protests have been going on against a recent order by Uttarakhand high court for removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in the town of Banbhoolpura in Haldwani. The order has triggered a massive row with protesters and political parties appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take a humane view of the issue as removal of encroachments from the land will render 4,500 people homeless. READ MORE

Peed on Woman, Stood Exposing Himself, Crew Did Nothing: Turbulence in Air India Post Mid-air Shocker

A shocking incident has come to the fore wherein, an inebriated passenger exposed himself and urinated on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The incident took place on November 26 of last year when AI flight 102 was on its way from JFK to Delhi. The female, a senior citizen in her 70s was seated in the business class aisle when the man walked up to her seat, unzipped his pants, and urinated on her. It was at a time when the lights inside the flight were dimmed post-meal service. READ MORE

Pathaan: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Most-Anticipated Film to Finally Drop on This Date?

It’s only a couple of weeks of a wait after which we will finally get to witness Shah Rukh Khan’s come back on the big screen with the film Pathaan. However, the makers are yet to release the trailer for the highly anticipated film. In November, the teaser of the film was released following which two songs were dropped in December. Now, recent reports state that the trailer of Pathaan will be unveiled on the 10th of January. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. READ MORE

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door World Premiere on January 13 at Auto Expo 2023, Details Here

The Indian auto market has witnessed an exponential rise in the demand for SUVs. The likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Mahindra Thar have found many takers. Now, the country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki also seems to be looking to tap into this frenzy around SUVs. The company introduced its Grand Vitara compact SUV last year. Maruti Suzuki is now set to expand its SUV portfolio and roll out the India-spec version of its global SUV. Latest reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki will launch the highly anticipated five-door Jimny on January 13 at the Auto Expo. READ MORE

Cristiano Ronaldo Now Has His Worst FIFA Rating in 12 Years after Al-Nassr Move

Cristiano Ronaldo might have become the highest–paid athlete ever with the £173 million Al-Nassr deal but the latest transfer move has not helped the Portuguese footballer much in terms of his FIFA 23 rating. Ronaldo’s FIFA 23 rating, following his move to Saudi Arabia, has been slashed to its lowest in 12 years. A report published by Sport Bible claims that the former Real Madrid striker’s updated FIFA 23 rating is currently 88. READ MORE

