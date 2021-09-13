News18 Afternoon Digest: Fans Have Already Picked Their Captain With Memes, New Zealand PM Ardern Extends Lockdown in Auckland & Other Top Stories

Rohit Sharma to Replace Kohli? Fans Have Already Picked Their Captain With Memes

Rumours of Indian opener Rohit Sharma taking charge as the skipper of the limited-overs format took flight on Monday morning after reports of Hitman replacing the current leader Virat Kohli surfaced online. This change, reportedly, would take place after the conclusion of the upcoming 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE.

New Zealand PM Ardern Extends Lockdown in Auckland to Sept 21

New Zealand’s largest city Auckland will remain in lockdown to beat the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Auckland will remain in the strict Alert level 4 lockdown until midnight on Sept. 21, after which it will move to alert level 3, Ardern said in a news conference.

Vidyut Jammwal Confirms Engagement to Nandita Mahtani, Says ‘Did it the Commando Way’

Bollywood action star best-known for the ‘Commando’ films and exponent of the Kalaripayattu martial art, Vidyut Jammwal, and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, who’s Virat Kohli’s stylist and who was once married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapoor, recently visited the Taj Mahal and their pictures together instantly sparked engagement rumours. Now, Jammwal has confirmed on social media that they got engaged on September 1. Jammwal popped the ring to Mahtani while rappling down a 150m wall in an army camp.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explodes In Delhi Lawyer’s Gown In Second Such Incident: Full Story

A OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone allegedly exploded in the gown of a Delhi-based advocate, soon after a similar incident where a OnePlus Nord 2 5G exploded in Bengaluru took place last month. The Delhi-based incident took place on Wednesday in the chambers of a court in New Delhi. The affected, Gaurav Gulati, shared details of the incident on his Twitter and is in process of suing OnePlus. “Blast and fire in my brand new OnePlus Nord 2 5G today morning while I was in my office (court chamber)," Gupta tweeted on Wednesday, September 8.

Zimbabwe Cricketer Brendan Taylor Announces International Retirement

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has said Monday’s third ODI against Ireland will be his last game in national colours as he’s drawing curtains on his international career. Taylor is one of the finest batters to represent Zimbabwe establishing himself as their batting mainstay after making international debut in 2004.

A New Bill in the US Might Help Indians Jump the Queue for Green Cards. Find Out How

A new bill in the US might make it easier for Indians to obtain green cards. According to a report by Times of India, the Indian diaspora can now jump the green card backlog queue on payment of a supplemental fee (commonly referred to as a super-fee) and obtain their permanent visas.

‘This is Fashion?’: Kim Kardashian’s Black Outfit With Zipped Leather Mask Goes Viral

Socialite and television personality Kim Kardashian is not new to weird and jaw-dropping outfits and the reality star just left fans puzzled when she landed in New York City wearing a leather suit with her face also covered in a zipped leather mask. According to Daily Mail, Kim landed in New York City with mother Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kris’ partner Corey Gamble ahead of the Met Gala, scheduled to take place on September 13.

