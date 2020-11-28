News18 Afternoon Digest: Farmer Body Says Its Heading to Delhi as Govt Failed to Address Issue and Other Top Stories

Govt Failed to Address Issue, Heading to Delhi, Says Farmer Leader After Meet at Singhu Border Amid Tight Security

Heavy security has been deployed at Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border where protesters have been gathered for a meeting. Delhi police had on Friday given permission to the agitators to hold demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area. A protester at Burari ground said, "Our protest will continue till the farm laws are not withdrawn. We are here for the long haul." Even after the Delhi Police announced on Friday that farmers could enter the city escorted by cops, tear gas shells were lobbed at regular intervals and water sprays continued to push the crowd back as many wanted to march towards the Ramlila ground in Delhi and not the designated Nirankari ground in North Delhi's Burari. LIVE UPDATES

Days After UP Approved 10-yr Jail Term for 'Love Jihad', Guv Promulgates Ordinance Against 'Illegal' Conversion

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or "dishonest" religious conversions, an official said. The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 has been promulgated with the approval of the Governor, the official said. The state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier this week approved the draft ordinance to curb forcible or "dishonest" religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years. According to it, a marriage will be declared null and void if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate. READ MORE

Got to Know More About Indigenous DNA Based Covid Vaccine, PM Tweets Praise for Zydus Cadila After Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Ahmedabad around 9 am as part of his three-city tour to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there. From the airport, Modi proceeded to pharma major Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad to get information about its vaccine development, an official said. The plant is located in the Changodar industrial area, over 20 km from Ahmedabad. Zydus Cadila has announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D was over and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August. LIVE UPDATES

'Very Sorry, But We Have to': Taiwan Oppn Hurls Pig Organs in Parliament Against Pork Imports-easing

Opposition lawmakers hurled pig organs inside Taiwan's parliament on Friday to protest the government's decision to ease restrictions on pork imports from the United States. Taiwan's notoriously rambunctious legislature frequently sees chaotic clashes between rival lawmakers but Friday's scuffles were particularly novel. Lawmakers from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party dumped buckets of pork offal on the debating chamber floor and then proceeded to hurl intestines, hearts, liver and other organs at their rivals. Taiwan's government recently announced it would allow imports of US pork fed with the additive ractopamine from 1 January. READ MORE

Why KXIP, Rajasthan Royals Felt 'Pain' While Watching Maxwell, Steve Smith Annihilate India

The Men in Blue donning retro kits locked horns with the Australians in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday. Winning the toss, Aaron Finch decided to bat first and there was no looking back. Australia piled up 374/6 on the scoreboard. Captain Aaron Finch smashed a ton (114 off 124), Steve Smith smashed a ton (105 off 66), while Glenn Maxwell went berserk in his 45 that came in only 19 deliveries. In response, the target proved too steep even for the Indian batting line up, as the visitors could only manage 308/8 in their 50 overs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 74 and Hardik Pandya, coming down the order, smacked a brisk 90 off 76. READ MORE

Jonas Brothers Accused of Being Mean to Black Woman: Was Bullied by Band of Lip Syncing Siblings

Pop superstars Jonas Brothers -- Kevin, Joe and Nick -- have been accused of being mean to a black woman. Garron, a black woman whose profile mentions she is an editor at The Onion and a stand-up comedian, claimed that the musician siblings were mean to her, reports aceshowbiz.com. She posted a string of tweets talking about her experience with the "Sucker" hitmakers. Garron recalled being bullied by the celebrity brothers when they took part in a Thanksgiving Day parade. READ MORE