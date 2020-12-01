News18 Afternoon Digest: Farmers Agitation Intensifies at Delhi Border, Canadian PM Backs 'Peaceful Protest' and Other Top Stories

Protesters Use Tractor to Remove Barricades at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad Border, Agri Minister Says 'Ready to Talk '

The Centre invited agitating farmer unions for talks, two days ahead of a scheduled meeting as their stir against the new agri-marketing laws. While the ministers were holding talks at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence for a second meeting over resolving the deadline, protests at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border intensified with demonstrators using tractor to remove barricades.

'Canada Will Always Defend Rights of Peaceful Protest': Trudeau Backs Farmers, Says Situation 'Concerning'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the world's first world leader to comment on the ongoing farmers' protests. He stated that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest and claimed that the situation in India is 'concerning'.

After UP Brings Law Against 'Love Jihad', Assam Mulls Law that Requires Couple to State Religion

Following BJP-ruled states bringing law to curb 'love jihad', Assam government is planning a law that requires the couple to declare their religion and income in official documents a month before tying the knot. The law, which the government claims would 'empower sisters', comes ahead of assembly polls next year.

Ending LAC Deadlock, Preferably Before Peak Winter, Would Require Give & Take by India and China

With minimum temperatures plummeting to minus 15 degrees Celsius in Ladakh. In the next one month, conditions will worsen, and heavy snowfall will cut off all road links into Ladakh. Mirroring the landscape, India-China talks on resolving the seven-month-long stand-off also appear entirely frozen.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Officially Announce December 25 as Their Wedding Date

Wedding rumours have been swirling around Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar ever since the two went public with their romance. The couple has finally announced their official wedding date, putting all speculation to rest. Gauahar and Zaid announced on Instagram that they are getting married on December 25 this year.

With Rivalry Turning Friendly, Zaheer Khan Wants India to 'Pick That Fight'

The current India-Australia series down under is now being called 'too friendly'. The tour, happening straight after the IPL where most of the players from both squads were involved, has seen multiple 'friendly' moments; KL Rahul and Aaron Finch sharing a laugh after the latter got hit on the belly being one of the highlights.