News18 Afternoon Digest: Farmers Being Treated Unfairly, Here to Support Them, Says Priyanka Gandhi; South African Covid-19 Variant May be 'More Effective at Spreading' and Other Top Stories

Farmers Being Treated Unfairly, Here to Support Them, Says Priyanka Gandhi as Cops Stop Cong March

During a demonstration against the new farm laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Centre of "treating the farmers unfairly". "The farmers are being treated unfairly. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers. Any dissent against this government is classified as having elements of terror," she said as the Congress' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan was stopped by Delhi police. Meanwhile, farmers' unions on Wednesday reiterated that talks could only begin when the new farm reform laws are repealed and demanded a revised cost of production that will increase the MSP. READ MORE

Govt Challenges Vodafone Arbitration Ruling in Singapore Court: Report

India has challenged in Singapore an international arbitration court’s verdict against it over a $2 billion tax claim involving Vodafone Group Plc, a senior government official told Reuters on Thursday on condition of anonymity. British telecom giant Vodafone Group plc in September this year had won an arbitration against the Indian government over a demand for Rs 22,100 crore in taxes using retrospective legislation. READ MORE

Eye on Urban Voters, Civic Issues, AAP Tries to Gather Ground in UP for 2022 Polls. But Can it Challenge BJP?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to position itself as a strong opposition in the state, which was evident during the recent showdown between Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh. AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently announced that the party would be contesting the 2022 state assembly polls. Amid the political developments it would be interesting to watch how well the AAP challenge the BJP in the urban pockets of the state. READ MORE

South African Covid-19 Variant May be 'More Effective at Spreading'; Northern Ireland Confirms Positive Case of UK Strain

The South African variant of Covid-19 , two cases of which have now been detected in the UK, is likely to be more transmissible, may hit young people harder, and may be slightly more resistant to vaccines, scientists in South Africa believe. However, research is still continuing to confirm the threat posed by the variant, which does not appear to provoke more serious symptoms or require different treatment. READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms He and Alia Bhatt to Get Married Soon, Adds 'My Girlfriend is Overachiever'

After months and years of speculation, actor Ranbir Kapoor has finally confirmed that he is hoping to get married soon to girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actor revealed that if there had not been a pandemic situation, the two would have got married already. READ MORE

'Sheer Hatred': Kohli Fans Hit Back at Sunil Gavaskar for Hinting at Bias in Indian Cricket Team

The debate around Virat Kohli's decision to return home after the first Test match against Australia to attend the birth of his and Bollywood actor and wife Anushka Sharma's first child once again heated up on social media after veteran cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar penned a column in Sportstar. Indicating that there's a divide in the Indian cricket team, Gavaskar said that bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin are sidelined if they do not pick "heaps of wickets" in a game while the established batsmen in the team have it easy and are awarded chances upon chances despite their failure. READ MORE