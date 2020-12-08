News18 Afternoon Digest: Farmers Block NH-24, Stop Trains to Protest Agri Laws, India Records Lowest Covid-19 Daily Count in 5 Months and Other Top Stories

Kejriwal Under House Arrest by 'BJP's Delhi Police' Since Visit to Singhu Border, Alleges AAP; DCP Denies

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was placed under house arrest since he visited protesting farmers at the Singhu border and pledged support to them. Kejriwal, the national convener, had pledged support to the farmers who were protesting against the Centre’s three agricultural laws. He visited the Singhu border, where the farmers are demonstrating. READ MORE

Farmers Block NH-24, Stop Trains to Protest Agri Laws; Centre Flays 'Hypocritical' Oppn for Misleading Farmers

Protesters blocked three highways in rural Gujarat by placing burning tyres on roads on Tuesday morning as part of the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws, affecting vehicular traffic for some time. Meanwhile, members of a farmers' organisation staged a 'rail roko' in Maharashtra's Buldhana district as part of the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws. READ MORE

Did Pesticides Lead to Mystery Illness in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru? Probe On After Over 400 Affected

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh are investigating if organochlorines used as pesticides or in mosquito control caused the death of one person and hospitalisation of more than 400 in the state in the past few days, a health official said. The unknown illness has infected more than 300 children, with most of them suffering from dizziness, fainting spells, headache and vomiting. They have tested negative for Covid-19 . READ MORE

With 26,567 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, India Records Lowest Daily Count in 5 Months; Tally Crosses 97 lakh

India recorded the lowest number of cases in five months on Tuesday- 26,567 in the last 24 hours, government data shows. With fresh cases the overall coronavirus tally has crossed 97 lakh- mark- 97,03,770, while the death toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed. READ MORE

Serum Institute Likely to Supply Covid-19 Vaccine at Rs 250 Per Dose to Centre: Report

Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer by volume, is close to signing a supply contract with the country’s Central government and likely to fix prices at 250 rupees ($3.39) per dose of the vaccine, Business Standard reported. The government is pinning its hopes for mass supply on Serum Institute, which lodged the first formal application for emergency-use approval of AstraZeneca’s shot. READ MORE

Indian-Origin Man Among First in World to Get Covid-19 Vaccine in UK

An Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID-19 when he receives his Pfizer/BioNTech jab at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday. Hari Shukla from Tyne and Wear said he feels it is his duty to receive his first of the two-dose vaccine. READ MORE

BCCI to Host England for 'Full Series' Across Multiple Venues in India, Not in UAE

With time nearing for India's home series against England, it's emerged that the full series will be played across multiple venues in India and not in the United Arab Emirates. According to a report in the Daily Mail, talks between the BCCI and the ECB are in full swing with plans for four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is to be played in India. READ MORE

Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Late Divya Bhatnagar's Husband: Lured Her Into Marriage, Would Beat Her up

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Divya Bhatnagar passed away on Monday after battling Covid-19 for the past few weeks. Reportedly, Divya was abandoned by her husband Gagan Gabru during her ailment, she had married him in 2019 reportedly against the will of her family and friends. READ MORE