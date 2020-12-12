News18 Afternoon Digest: Farmers Close Shambhu Toll Plaza as Part of Stir, India Readies for 60 C Vaccine Shots and Other Top Stories

Put Them Behind Bars, Says Farm Leader on Govt Warning Against 'Anti-National' Elements in Stir; Shambhu Toll Plaza in Ambala Closed

The government on Friday asked protesting farmers to be vigilant against their platform being hijacked by "anti-social" as well as "Leftist and Maoist" elements as the agitators plan to escalate their stir by blocking more highways around Delhi from today. Farmers opposing the new laws on agricultural reform have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the three legislations that they say will drive down crop prices.

US Gives Go-Ahead to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use, 1st Shot in 'Less Than 24 Hours'

The US gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans. "The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours," President Donald Trump said in a televised address released on Twitter.

'Indira Gandhi Shut Herself from Dialogue, PM Modi Making Same Mistake': Raju Shetti on Farmers' Stir

With the protestors and the government staring down at each other, many political and farmer leaders have warned about the dangers of anti-national forces exploiting the ongoing standoff as an opportunity to hurt India. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had said that the ongoing situation is “impacting national security”. The remark was made more than a week ago, but the agitation has intensified further.

India Readies for 60 C Covid-19 Vaccine Shots in 6-8 Months; to Use Standard Cold Storage: Govt Expert

India will deploy its vast election machinery to deliver 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable people in the next six to eight months through conventional cold chain systems, the expert leading the initiative said on Friday. The government has lined up cold storage facilities with temperatures between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 48°F), said V.K. Paul, who heads the group of experts on vaccine administration for COVID-19 that advises India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bengali actress Arya Banerjee who acted in several Bollywood films such as critically acclaimed 'The Dirty Picture' was found dead at her south Kolkata residence on Friday, police said. The police broke open the door of her third floor apartment and found that the body of the 33-year-old woman was lying in the bedroom. Her domestic help got suspicious as she did not respond to door bells and phone calls in the morning and informed the neighbours who called the police. Arya lived alone and kept to herself mostly, the domestic help said.

Yuvraj Singh Issues Statement; Distances Himself From Father Yograj's Remarks Made During Farmer's Protest

Former India international Yuvraj Singh today distanced himself from his father's comment made during farmer's protest last week, stating Yograj's remarks had been made in an individual capacity and his ideologies are not the same in any manner.