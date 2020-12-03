News18 Afternoon Digest: Farmers Protest Enters Day 8, Leaders to Meet Agri Min for Talks, MDH Owner Passes Away and Other Top Stories

Traffic Slows Down Near Noida Sector 16 as Protesters Block Ghaziabad-Delhi Road, Agri Minister to Meet Amit Shah

As the farmers' protest on Delhi borders enters day eight, more action is expected with a delegation of crop growers set to meet Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar today. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is also expected to meet Union home minister Amit Shah over the agri laws.

Why the Spiralling Farmers' Protests Are Making Punjab Politicians Jittery

As the farmers' protests don't show any immediate signs of ending and the protesters have dug their heels in, many political parties are seeking to benefit from the movement. However, the farmers have made clear is that while politicians may try to milk the protests, they should stay away from the actual protest spots.

MDH Owner ‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati Passes Away at 98 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Masala, passed away at the age of 98. Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks. He suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday morning and breathed his last at 5.30am. Fondly called 'dalaji' and 'Mahashayji', Gulati was born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan.

Why was UK 1st to Authorise Coronavirus Vaccine? All You Need to Know

The UK became the first Western country to authorise a Covid-19 vaccine marking a pivotal moment in the global fight against coronavirus . The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been granted emergency authorisation by British regulators, and the first doses are expected to be rolled out from early next week.

First Arrest in UP Under Law to Curb 'Love Jihad' as Muslim Man Held for 'Pressuring' Girl to Convert

Days after the promulgation of the ordinance against forced conversion, a Muslim man was arrested in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The arrest was made five days after the first lawsuit against love jihad was registered at Deorania police station, while the accused has been sent to jail. Allegedly the 21-year-old accused was having an affair with a Hindu girl and was pressuring her to convert to Islam.

Kangana Ranaut Blocks Himanshi Khurana on Twitter After Latter Slams Comments on Farmers' Protests

Punjabi singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana slammed Kangana Ranaut for her comments against the farmers' protests across the country. Ranaut had tweeted that the Centre should not allow "anti-national elements" to take advantage and "create another Shaheen Bagh riots".

Pandya-Jadeja Stand Rescues India, T Natarajan Makes Debut & Other Talking Points

After a horrid start to the three match series, Virat Kohli and his men beat Australia in the third and final ODI by 13 runs to avoid a whitewash. India had lost the first two ODIs in Sydney to hand Australia a decisive 2-0 lead in the series. Electing to bat, India scored 302 for five with Hardik Pandya (92 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (66 not out).