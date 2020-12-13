News18 Afternoon Digest: Farmers Threaten to Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Covid Vaccination Drive May Begin from Jan & Other Top Stories

Farmers Threaten to Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway as Protest Against Agri Reforms Enters 18th Day

The Delhi Police has scaled up security by deploying extra personnel and putting in place multi-layered barricades at various border points in view of the call given by farmers to intensify their protest against the Centre's new agri laws and block the Jaipur-Delhi highway today. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two weeks, demanding repeal of the new farm laws. They said major highways linking the national capital will be blocked from Sunday and they will sit on a hunger strike on December 14, when they have called for a nationwide protest Adequate arrangements have made and these include multi-layered barricades and deployment of extra personnel. LIVE UPDATES

Covid Vaccination Drive May Start from Jan 2021, Whole India to Receive Shot by Oct, Says Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday that the Covid-19 vaccination drive may begin by January 2021, as his company was expecting to get emergency-use authorisation by the end of this month. Poonawalla said he expected everyone in India to be vaccinated by October 2021 after which normal pre-Covid life could resume again. He was speaking at The Economic Times Global Business Summit. "By this month-end, we might get an emergency licence, but the actual licence for wider use might come in at a later date. But we are confident that if the regulators give a nod, India's vaccination drive can start by January 2021," he said. READ MORE

Political Machinations or Historical Blunder? How Maratha Strongman Sharad Pawar Lost Out on PM Dream

Feelings are not facts. Praful Patel has been a loyal and trusted lieutenant of Sharad Pawar. It is therefore perfectly understandable for him to remember Pawar as one of the best prime ministers India did not have. There would be many in politics, bureaucracy and in other walks of life who would vouch for Patel’s sentiments inside and outside Maharashtra. However, facts are a tad different. In 1991, after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, there were seven contenders to lead the Congress and Pawar was certainly among them. The others were [not in any particular order] PV Narasimha Rao, Arjun Singh, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma [who was vice president of the country then], ND Tiwari, Madhavrao Scindia and Rajesh Pilot. READ MORE

'CAA Will be Implemented Soon': Vijayvargiya Raises Poll Pitch in Bengal But Remains Mum on NRC

The Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in West Bengal soon, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday said. Vijayvargiya, the BJP Bengal minder who was talking to reporters at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district which is largely inhabited by backward Matua community, did not say anything on the contentious National Register of Citizens. READ MORE

Apple iPhone Users, Get Ready For iOS 14.3 And Big New Features Are Arriving Including ProRAW Photos

Is the Apple iOS 14.3 release arriving for your Apple iPhone sometime in the next few hours? All hints suggest so. Apple had, a few days ago, released the iOS 14.3 Release Candidate version for developers and public beta testers, and it is expected a final release of iOS 14.3 should be landing on your iPhones on or before December 14. The biggest hint of the date comes from Apple’s announcement that the Apple Fitness+, a subscription-based fitness service powered by the Apple Watch, rolls out on December 14. READ MORE

Farmers' Protest: "We Live Without Fear, We Live Without Hate", Says Canadian Wrestler Arjan Singh Bhullar on Agitation

Canadian wrestler Arjan Singh Bhullar lent his voice to the farmer's protests in the national capital in India against the farmer bills. Bhullar took to social media to say: "We live without fear, we live without hate. Let's all find a way to come together." Earlier Indian-origin pro-wrestlers Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi), Samir Singh (Harv Sihra), and Sunil Singh (Gurv Sihra), too had taken to social media to extend their support to the ongoing farmer's protest in India. READ MORE