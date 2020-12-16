News18 Afternoon Digest: Farmers' Unions Reject Govt Proposal Again, UDF's Mayor Pick for Ernakulam Loses to BJP by 1 Vote and Other Top Stories

In Letter to Govt, Farmers' Unions Reject Proposal Again, Demand Complete Repeal of Farm Laws

Hardening their stance on the three new agri laws, farmer leaders said they will "make" government repeal these legislations, and asserted that their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what. They said that they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida today to press for their demands, adding that farmer unions are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to their demands and come forward with concrete proposals. READ MORE

UDF's Mayor Pick for Ernakulam Loses to BJP by 1 Vote, Seeks Recounting; LDF Exceeds Expectations

Counting of votes polled in the crucial local body elections began today morning with the traditional political fronts-CPI (M)-led LDF, Congress-headed UDF and BJP-NDA keeping their fingers crossed as its result is generally seen as pointer to the upcoming Assembly election. In the three-tier local body structure the initial trends indicate that in the six corporations in the state the Left is ahead in four and UDF is ahead in two corporations. READ MORE

Bihar Cabinet Keeps BJP's Election Promise, Gives Its Nod to Free Coronavirus Vaccination for All

Inoculation of the entire population of Bihar for Covid-19 will be done free of cost upon the availability of the vaccine, the state cabinet resolved on Tuesday. The cabinet gave its go ahead for implementation of "Saat Nishchay Part-2", the second part of seven resolves of the chief minister, elucidating his blueprint for governance taking off from the work completed in the previous tenure. READ MORE

At least One Fifth of World's Population May Not Get Covid-19 Vaccine Until 2022: Study

With hopes that vaccines can bring an end to a pandemic that has killed some 1.6 million people, countries including the United States, Britain and the United Arab Emirates have already begun rolling out immunisation programmes. But at least a fifth of the world's population may not have access to a Covid-19 vaccine until 2022, according to a study published Wednesday, with wealthier nations reserving more than half of next year's potential doses. READ MORE

Tom Cruise 'Yells' at, Warns 'Mission Impossible' Crew Members for Not Following Covid-19 Protocols

Tom Cruise, 57, has been diligently following coronavirus protocols while filming upcoming Mission: Impossible sequels in London. After their were images of the Hollywood star wearing two masks in Rome while greeting fans doing the rounds on the internet, it has been reported that he 'yelled' at and even warned some 50-odd unit members for not following Covid-19 precautions. READ MORE

Australia Plus Smith and Warner vs India Minus Kohli and Ishant for India vs Australia Series

Kohli is around only for the first Test after which he returns home for the birth of his first child. In a way, the series does revolve around Kohli. It will show how much India can compete in the absence of their star batsman; there might even be an able replacement in Ajinkya Rahane as captain, but is there one to fill the boots of Kohli the batsman? READ MORE