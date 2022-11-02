News18 Afternoon Digest: Five Lapses That Made PM Modi Demand an 'Extensive Probe' Into Morbi Bridge Tragedy; Woman Gets ‘Beauty Parlour Stroke’ During Hair Wash At Salon & Other Stories

Read today’s top stories from across India, politics, world, entertainment, sports and more on News18.com

Five Lapses That Made PM Modi Demand an ‘Extensive Probe’ Into Morbi Bridge Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘detailed and extensive’ probe into the Morbi Bridge collapse that killed nearly 135 people follows the revelation of at least five key lapses that led to the accident. READ MORE

Car Pool, Work from Home, Report Construction Work: For Clean Air, Govt’s 5-Point Appeal to Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday urged the national capital residents to report instances of construction work, use car and bike pools, opt for work from home, stop use of coal and wood and provide electric heaters to security guards. His appeal comes as Delhi air quality continues to be ‘severe’. READ MORE

Hyderabad Woman Gets ‘Beauty Parlour Stroke’ During Hair Wash At Salon: Read All About the Rare Syndrome

Getting a head wash at a beauty parlour or a hair salon can be very relaxing and set you up for a great hair day. However, if not careful, people can experience discomfort from the hard basin against their neck which could lead to a stroke! READ MORE

Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Is Ready To Make Action-Packed Comeback With Deepika, John in Tow

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated comeback film Pathaan has released the first teaser and it is everything that fans were hoping for. The teaser, released by Yash Raj Films on SRK’s birthday, features Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. The actor is joined by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. READ MORE

Elon Musk Says Complainers Can Keep Complaining But Twitter ‘Blue Tick’ Will Cost $8

After acquiring Twitter less than a week ago, it seems that Elon Musk, the company’s new CEO, has more or less, made up his mind about charging $8 per month for Twitter ‘Blue Tick.’ He also clarified the situation about Twitter Blue. Priority will be given to comments, mentions, and searches, extended videos and audio can be posted, there will be half as many ads, and publishers can skip paywalls. READ MORE

India vs Bangladesh: Has Dinesh Karthik Performed The Role He Has Been Picked For

Travelling from Perth to Adelaide in the same flight as the Men in Blue, a few Indian fans hit the jackpot. Airport is no place for the players to escape, and it thus becomes an optimal scene for selfies and autographs. Of course, a couple cheeky questions slipped in too. READ MORE

Seen NASA’s ‘Smiling Sun’ Pic? Know How it Occurred and About its Impact on Earth

ANASA observatory captured a picture in which the sun appears to be “smiling,” with visible dark patches forming two eyes and an eerie smile. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here