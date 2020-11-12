News18 Afternoon Digest: FM Set to Speak Today Amid Reports of Stimulus, What Can India Expect from Biden and Other Top Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Set to Speak Today Amid Reports of Fresh $20 Bn Stimulus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to address media on Thursday, a day after government officials said India was planning to announce a fresh round of stimulus worth about $20 billion in the week to pull the economy out of its worst contraction. A Reuters report, citing sources had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sitharaman and other top officials would finalise the plan on Thursday. The financial stimulus package may be announced before Diwali - on Thursday or Friday, a top finance ministry source told News18. It will be focused mainly on employment generation and incentives for stressed sectors, the source added. READ MORE

After PLA's 'Will to Pull Back', India-China Turn Tank Guns Away in Non-Combat Position Ahead of De-escalation

Two days after sources told News18 that for the first time in six months China has hinted at willingness to withdraw troops from eastern Ladakh, a three-step de-escalation plan of the Army has now come to fore. A move towards pull back was seen when both sides turned the face of their tanks away from the enemy positions, officials said on Monday. They told News18 that the three-step approach to de-escalation was proposed at the eighth round of corps commander-level talks. The de-escalation begins with withdrawal of tanks and armoured vehicles and ends with complete pull back. READ MORE

On China, Trade, Immigration and Climate Change, What Can India Expect from President-Elect Biden?

A week after losing the US presidential election, while Donald Trump is still refusing to accept the verdict and relying on a string of court challenges to give him four more years in the White House, President-elect Joe Biden is preparing for the transition even as he largely ignores the chaos. To analyse what a Biden administration could mean for India, let’s look at some of his recent speeches and what his stated view on foreign policy has been during the campaign period. READ MORE

YouTube Was Down Globally and the Social Media Kept Buffering With Relatable Memes

"Go hug your routers and say sorry they're your best ally you won't survive without them." Thursday began on a rocky start for the YouTube bingers as the video-sharing platform faced a reported worldwide outage which prevented users from watching a video on the devices for about an hour or so. The videos, as reported by The Verge, were stuck on an infinite loop for users while the website loaded just fine. Not just YouTube but YouTube TV and YouTube Music also faced hiccups on Thursday. A quick glance at the Down Detector indicated that more than 2 lakh users faced outage for a couple of hours. READ MORE

Free Unlimited Google Photos Storage Ends Next Year, And It Is Time To Pay Up For Google One

This is just what many of us probably didn’t want to hear. Google is ending the unlimited free photo backup on Google Photos. That means, you will not be able to use Google Photos cloud storage to backup and store unlimited “high quality” for free, after June 1, 2021. You will now have to stump up for a Google One subscription to get cloud storage for Photos. You will still get 15GB of free storage as is the default with Google accounts, but that is your Google Account storage which also includes Gmail and Drive. Simply put, Google is yanking the free usage tier for up to a specific resolution of photos, and now all photo uploads will count towards usage of cloud storage space. READ MORE