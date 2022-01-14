News18 Afternoon Digest: Former Bishop Franco Mulakkal Acquitted in 2018 Nun Rape Case, TCS, Infosys, Wipro Hire Over 1L & Other Top Stories

Former Bishop Franco Mulakkal Acquitted By Kottayam Court in 2018 Rape Case Filed by Nun

Acourt in Kerala on Friday acquitted Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the charges of raping a nun in a convent in the southern state. As the prosecution failed to produce evidence against the accused, the Additional District and Sessions Court II acquitted the Bishop.

TCS, Infosys, Wipro Hire Over 1 Lakh Employees this Fiscal. Know Details

IT majors TCS, Wipro and Infosys announced their Q3 results recently, largely posting profits for the time period. The companies also announced that they will continue their hiring drive in FY22, which saw a major hike in the last year. The three IT giants hired a record 1.7 lakh employees for 2021. This was just 31,000 in 2020, the companies said. The major spike comes close in heels of India shifting to the digital mode amid the pandemic. The rising number of attrition also has a significant contribution behind the increase in hiring by these companies during the last year.

Bedridden for 5 Years, Jharkhand Man Started Walking, Speaking After Covishield Dose, Say Doctors

A 55-year-old man in Jharkhand, who was bedridden following a road accident five years back, started to walk and speak after he was administered the first dose of Covishield vaccine, doctors claimed on Thursday. Stunned over the “miraculous recovery", a three-member medical team was constituted by the government to investigate the matter, they said.

Priyanka Chopra Answers Question on Having Kids With Nick Jonas: ‘Not Too Busy to Practice’

The personal life of celebrities is always a subject of curiosity for fans, and Priyanka Chopra is one such celeb, whose every action- be it personal or professional, is scrutinised thoroughly. After her marriage with Nick Jonas in 2018, people have always been asking the global icon about her plans of having kids with the US pop star. In a recent interaction with Vanity Fair, The Matrix 4 actress spoke about her personal life, her marriage and her plans of having a family.

Over 3 Lakh Pilgrims Reach Gangasagar Mela on Makar Sakranti, Covid Tests Conducted

Over three lakh pilgrims have reached Sagar Island on the occasion of Makar Sankranti to take a holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, and 0.63 per cent of them tested positive for Covid-19, an official said on Thursday.

Maha: Association Urges State Govt to Reopen Schools in Aurangabad

An association of schools in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad has urged the state government to reopen schools, citing that the closure of educational institutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has affected students.

