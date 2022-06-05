News18 Afternoon Digest: Fourth Accused Arrested in Hyderabad Gang-rape Case; CM Himanta Sarma Refutes PPE Scandal

Police Arrest Fourth Accused in Hyderabad Gang-rape Case, One Still Absconding

Telangana Police on Sunday arrested the fourth accused in the Hyderabad gang rape case. The accused, a minor was picked up from the Hyderabad in connection with the rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area last week. The fifth accused in the case is still absconding. Totally, four persons, including three juveniles, have been taken into custody so far in the case. Two juveniles were earlier apprehended on Saturday while the 18-year-old man was arrested on June 3. READ MORE

‘Manish Bhai, Not Corruption But Humanity’: CM Sarma Refutes PPE Scandal, Warns of ‘Consequences’

After the Assam government refuted allegations by a section of the media that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family was involved in ‘malpractices in the supply of PPE kits’, the CM said ‘it was not corruption, but humanity’. “As India battled the Covid pandemic in 2020, then Assam health minister Himanta Sarma gave contracts to companies of his wife and son’s business partners to supply PPE kits above market rates,” AAP leader Manish Sisodia had alleged on Saturday citing media reports. READ MORE

‘Shown Dream of Ghar Vapasi…’: Maharashtra CM On Kashmiri Pandits Issue, Says ‘Firmly Behind Them’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed concern about the “targeted killings of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits” in the Kashmir Valley. Kashmiri Pandits were fleeing the Valley, Thackeray, who also heads the Shiv Sena, said in a statement here. “Kashmiri Pandits were shown the dream of `ghar vapasi’ (resettlement in the Valley), but they are being targeted and killed. The exodus of Pandits is shocking,” he said. The chief minister assured the Pandit community that “Maharashtra is firmly behind them.” READ MORE

Delhi Sizzles at 47 Deg C, Yellow Alert Issued as Heatwave Returns; No Respite for Northwest, Central India in 2-3 Days

Parts of Delhi sizzled under a heatwave sending the mercury soaring to 47 degrees Celsius on Saturday with no immediate relief in sight. At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base station, the maximum temperature settled at 43.9 degrees as against 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday and 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature jumped to 47.1 degrees at Mungeshpur, making it the hottest place in the city. READ MORE

Biden Evacuated After Private Plane Flies Over His Beach House; ‘Not an Attack’, Says US

A small private plane mistakenly flew into restricted air space over President Joe Biden’s beach house Saturday, prompting his security detail to move him and the first lady briefly to a secure location, the White House said. “The President and the First Lady are safe and there was not an attack,” a White House official said of the incident in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, which is about 200 km (120 miles) east of Washington. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden later returned to their residence, the official said. READ MORE

‘Tip of Iceberg’: Amarinder Singh Takes Dig at Congress After 5 Senior Leaders Join BJP

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took a dig at Congress and congratulated the party leaders who joined the BJP and called the move a “tip of the iceberg”. Former ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar from the grand old party as well as former MLA Kewal Dhillon joined the BJP. “My best wishes to Balbir S. Sidhu, Gurpreet S. Kangar, Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Sunder Sham Arora and Kewal Singh Dhillon for taking a step in the right direction and joining BJP today. This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Amarinder Singh said in a tweet. READ MORE

