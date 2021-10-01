News18 Afternoon Digest: Fuel Prices Touch All-Time High, You Can Now Download Intl Travel Certificate on CoWIN & Other Top Stories

Petrol, Diesel Price Today Touch All-Time High in India. Know Latest Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel prices have touched an all-time high across the country on Friday, October 1, 2021. This comes on the back of global oil prices finding themselves at a three-year high. Fuel rates in the month of September were a little more stable and optimistic, especially in the city of Chennai after the rates were cut by around Rs 3 by the newly elected state government. However, as we inched closer to the calendar month of October, the stability gave way to market fluctuations that leaves us in this current predicament. As it stands today, the price of petrol had gone up once more by 22 to 30 paise across the nation. Similarly, the price of diesel has also gone up by around 29 to 32 paise across India.

CoWIN Now Allows You To Download International Travel Certificate: How To Download

CoWin, India’s digital platform for COVID-19 vaccination now allows international travelers to download an international version of their COVID vaccine certificate that reflects their date of birth from CoWIN. The certificate will be compliant with WHOs international travel guidelines. The feature went live on CoWIN on Thursday, September 30, National Health Authority’s (NHA) CEO RS Sharma said in an announcement. “Building a world-class digital platform for vaccination, we have ensured CoWIN certification is compliant with the WHO-DDCC:VS data dictionary. Now, international travellers can download an international version of their certificate that reflects their date of birth from CoWIN," Sharma said.

Several Uttarakhand Districts to Receive Heavy Rain in Next 72 Hours, Yellow Alert Issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday evening issued a yellow alert for several districts of Uttarakhand for the next 72 hours. Several districts have been witnessing light to heavy rainfall since Thursday morning. Waterlogging and road damages have been reported from various corners of the state.

Slack Is Down! Company Says DNS Issue, Fix May Take Up To 24 Hours To Reach All Users

Instant messaging platform Slack that is preferred by many organisations as the professional messenger is down. Users online are reporting the Microsoft-owned messaging plarform. The outage reports started coming in about 12 hours ago, with people taking to Twitter and other platforms to report outage with Slack. The company has also acknowledged the issue and has said it is working on a fix. “Some users may be experiencing trouble connecting to Slack. We’re working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and we’ll update you once we have more information to share," Slack said last night when the outage happened. More recently, the company has said that it may take up to 24 hours for the fix to reach all users as it is a DNS-related issue. The company said that it is posting updates to its status website and to @SlackStatus Twitter handle.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Share Makes Stellar Debut at 171% Premium Over IPO Price

Paras Defence and Space Technologies shares made a stunning debut on the stock market on Friday. Paras Defence stock opened at Rs 469 apiece on the NSE, a 168 per cent premium to its higher end of the offer price of Rs 175. The listing price of Paras Defence and Space Technologies share on BSE was at Rs 475, up 171 per cent.

ABB Launches World’s Fastest Electric Car Charger, Can Add 100 Km range in 3 Minutes

ABB has launched an innovative all-in-one Electric Vehicle (EV) charger, which provides the fastest charging in the world. ABB’s new Terra 360 is a modular charger can simultaneously charge up to four vehicles with dynamic power distribution. This means that drivers will not have to wait if somebody else is already charging ahead of them. The new charger has a maximum output of 360 kW and is capable of fully charging any electric car in 15 minutes or less.

