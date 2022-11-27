News18 Afternoon Digest: G20 Proud Opportunity for India, Says PM Modi; Delhi Murder Accused Lodged in Tihar's Cell No. 4 & Other Top Stories

Good afternoon,

In today’s edition of our digest, we are covering the judicial custody given to Aaftab Poonawala in the Shraddha Murder case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, a firsthand report of tourists stuck in Meghalaya after Mukroh Firing and more.

Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab Lodged Separately in Tihar’s Cell No. 4, Every Movement Being Monitored

Aaftab Poonawala — accused of killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli — has been sent to a 13-day judicial custody and will be kept under round-the-clock camera surveillance in Tihar Jail. READ MORE

G20 Presidency a Proud Opportunity for Us, Says PM Modi in 95th Edition of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the G20 Presidency is a proud opportunity for India. While speaking during the 95the edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM said: “People from across the country have written to me about how proud they are that India has got the G20 presidency. India has got this responsibility under Amrit Kaal," said PM Modi in Mann ki Baat. READ MORE

Elections 2022: Modi, Kejriwal Face Off in Gujarat’s Surat Today

In their last leg of campaigning before the first phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will be speaking at campaign rallies on Sunday in Gujarat’s ‘diamond city’ Surat. READ MORE

Stuck in Meghalaya Post Mukroh Firing, How Tourists are Figuring Way Out | Firsthand Account

Kaziranga National Park, check; Sonapur Tea Garden, check. Next on list: Umiam Lake, Laitlum Canyon, Cherrapunji, Dawki and Mawlynnong — read my rough notes on the morning of November 22 as I drove to Shillong to tick off the remaining places on my 10-day travel bucket list. READ MORE

‘Down With Xi’, ‘End The Lockdown’: Protests Against Covid Curbs Spread Like Wildfire Across Chinese Cities

Protests against President Xi Jinping’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 have spread in several major cities in China as angry crowds call for an end to lockdowns. The protests erupted after demonstrations in Xinjiang after a deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi spurred an outpouring of anger as many social media users blamed lengthy Covid lockdowns in the city for hampering rescue efforts. READ MORE

Anurag Kashyap Went to Rehab Thrice, Had a Heart Attack; Filmmaker Opens Up About His Struggles

Anurag Kashyap might be one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the country now but he had to go through his share of struggles and gloomy days. In a recent interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director opened up about going to rehab three times and coping with depression. READ MORE

