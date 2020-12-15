News18 Afternoon Digest: Gadkari Reaches Out to Farmers, India Records Lowest One-Day Figure in 5 Months and Other Top Stories

No Talks Will Lead to Miscommunication, Says Gadkari; Laws Meant for Businessmen, Says Farm Leader

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said dialogue was the only way forward to end the stalemate with protesting farmers as he urged them to understand the laws and not be misguided. “Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government. There are some elements who are trying to misguide farmers by misusing this protest. This is wrong. Farmers should try to understand the three laws,” Gadkari said.

India Records 22,065 Fresh Covid Cases, Lowest One-Day Figure in Over 5 Months; New Virus Variant Keeps England on Toes

India recorded 22,065 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest one-day figure in over five months, taking the total Covid caseload to over 99.06 lakh. The country also witnessed 354 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death count to 1,43,709. Over 94.22 lakh people in the country have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. India, which reported its first case on January 30, is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States.

Rule of Law, US Constitution and Will of People Prevailed, Says Biden After Electoral College Affirms Win

President-elect Joe Biden declared Monday, hours after the Electoral College made his victory over President Donald Trump official, that "the rule of law, our Constitution and the will of the people prevailed" over Trump's efforts to undo the results of the election. "The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame," Biden said.

How Likely Are You to Die from Covid? New AI Tool Can Give You an Eerily Accurate Estimate

The first vaccine may have been administered, but the threat of the disease still remains as real as early on this year. Even as businesses and shops open up, the threat still remains as real as ever - and now a somewhat morbid tool will let you calculate how likely you are to die if you catch Covid. Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed a new online calculator for estimating the individual and community-level risk of dying from Covid.

To Hammer Mamata's Bengal Rule, Upbeat BJP Cadre Ready Key Battlegrounds Ahead of State Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s pitch for the battle for Bengal is only intensifying with every passing day. A massive overdrive by the BJP, the attack on party president JP Nadda last week in the outskirts of Kolkata, regular cases of killing of workers are only part of a trailer as to what is going to pan out in West Bengal in the run-up to the assembly polls 2021. The BJP had appointed five central observers in five zones of the state: Sunil Deodhar was sent to Midnapore, UP Lok Sabha MP Vinod Sonkar to Rarh, national general secretary Dushyant Gautam to - Kolkata, former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde to Nabadwip, Amit Malviya to North Bengal.

Salman Yusuff Khan Shares Update on Remo D'Souza's Discharge, Aamir Ali Posts Pics with Him

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza was rushed to hospital on last Friday after suffering cardiac problems, his family said. The filmmaker underwent surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and "is doing fine", confirmed a family friend later. "On Friday morning Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an Angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control," Remo's friend Mahesh Kukreja told IANS.

Why Are Batsmen Constantly Being Hit on the Helmet This Era? Sunil Gavaskar Has a Theory

Legendary India batsman turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar has singled out the 'front press' movement of batsmen as the reason for increased instances of being hit on the helmet. Gavaskar, among the world's best Test openers of all times who played plenty of cricket without helmets, said batsmen make life difficult for themselves when they move forward towards the ball. "It's more to do today with the fact that everybody has got this front press, where they are technically moving forward, which is a little bit difficult, which is the reason why on bouncy pitches you have batsmen struggling," Gavaskar said on a show on host broadcaster Sony.