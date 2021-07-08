News18 Afternoon Digest: Ganga River is 'Covid-Free' Declare Scientists After Testing Waters, Ashwini Vaishnaw Makes His Way to Top in Modi Govt

Dharamshala Boy Schooling Unmasked Tourists in Viral Video Becomes Police Mascot

Remember the little kid who went viral recently after he was seen walking on a crowded street and scolding everyone who was walking without a mask in Dharamshala? He has now been made the local police’s mascot for coronavirus protocols. Five-year-old Amit recently appeared in a video where he was seen holding a plastic stick with which he poked everyone who passed him by and asked, “Tumhara mask kaha hai?" (Where is your mask?) But unsurprisingly, no one paid much attention to him. READ MORE

A Technocrat With Wide CV: How Ashwini Vaishnaw Made His Way to Top in Modi Govt

He may not be a household name but Ashwini Vaishnaw, who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s team on Wednesday, has emerged as a star player with responsibilities of Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Communications, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The appointment of Vaishnaw, 50, who made a surprise entry straight into the Union Cabinet without any stint as Minister of State, came following the shock exit of Ravi Shankar Prasad, one of the government’s loudest defenders. READ MORE

Twitter Reactions: Fans Erupt in Joy as England Enter First Ever Euro Final

England fans are dreaming after their team’s 2-1 win over Denmark that paved the way for their first ever Euro final where they are to meet Italy on Sunday. Gareth Southgate’s men conceded a goal to fall behind before an own goal allowed them parity in the contest which headed into extra-time. READ MORE

Ganga River is ‘Covid-Free’ Declare Scientists after ‘Testing Waters’

The Ganga River has been declared Covid free. The finding bears significance in the backdrop of the fact that BSIP scientists had earlier found traces of the SARS-CoV2 virus in the water of Gomti river in Lucknow. After a two-month research by medical and genetic experts of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi and Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow, it has been found that the Ganga river has no trace of the pandemic causing coronavirus. READ MORE

Tiktok Will Let Users Find Jobs With Its New ‘Resumes’ Programme: How It Works

Short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday launched a pilot programme that lets users upload video resumes for US-based jobs ranging from a WWE Superstar to a senior data engineer at Shopify or a creative producer at TikTok itself. Under the “TikTok Resumes" programme, companies including Chipotle Mexican Grill and Target Corp will accept video resumes for openings from July 7 through July 31. READ MORE

Desi Bride Wears Gol Gappa Crown and Garland During Wedding, Watch Viral Video

Food makes an essential part of Indian weddings or most of the ceremonies around the world for that matter. However, rarely has a bride worn her love for her favourite dish on her wedding day. But it seems an Indian bride was prepared to profess her love for the street food in a unique way on her special day. In an Instagram post shared by a make-up artist Arthi Balaji, a bride is seen participating in a wedding ritual game donning a garland of puris used in the famous chaat dish, Gol Gappas. READ MORE

