News18 Afternoon Digest: Govt Intends to Weaken Movement, Says Farm leader as Agriculture Min Appeals to End Agitation and Other Top Stories

Govt Intends to Weaken Movement But Many More Farmers Coming to Delhi to Join, Says BKU's Manjeet Singh

Farmer leaders rejected the government's proposal to amend three controversial farm laws, and announced that they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14. READ MORE

Security Forces Not Allowing People to Vote': Mehbooba Alleges Rigging Amid Polling for DDC Elections

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti alleged rigging in the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections and said that security forces have cordoned Matribugh in Shopian and not allowing people to come out to vote. READ MORE

PM Modi to Lay Foundation of New Parliament Complex Today Worth Rs 971 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Parliament building at an event that will be attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of various countries. The foundation stone laying ceremony will begin at 12:55pm today and the bhoomi poojan and foundation stone laying ceremony will take place at 1pm. READ MORE

India, South Africa Are Seeking to Free Covid-19 Drugs and Vaccines from Patents and IPR. Here’s Why

As the vaccine rollout has entered its last leg in India, India and South Africa, backed by other developing and low-income countries, are pushing for a temporary waiver from patents and intellectual property rights for Covid-19 medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and technologies. The waiver has been sought from certain provisions of the multilateral TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) agreement dating back to 1995. READ MORE

New Law Against Cow Slaughter in Karnataka Gives Power for Widespread Search & Seizure, Heavy Penalties, Jail

The Karnataka government passed a law to ban the slaughter of all kinds of cattle in the state, except buffaloes that are aged over 13 years. The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill was subsequently passed even as the Opposition Congress staged a walkout, and vowed to boycott the rest of the Assembly session, calling the sudden passage of the Bill without discussion as an affront to democracy. READ MORE

Cyberpunk 2077 Launched: Priced At Rs 3,499 for PlayStation & Xbox Consoles, PC Game Costs Rs 2,999

The highly anticipated CD Projekt Red game Cyberpunk 2077 featuring Keanu Reaves is finally live for people to purchase and play. Cyberpunk 2077 comes after months of delay, and the game is now available to play on all platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming platforms and can be purchased from their respective stores. READ MORE

Smriti Irani had Savage Reply to Netizen who Pointed at Her 'Hawai Chappal'

Union minister Smriti Irani has her humour game always on point on social media. The former actress shared a photograph of her in her garden, apparently attending a video meeting on her laptop and captioned it "Pandemic mornings". While most of us can relate to that post since that is how our mornings have been for almost a year now, there was something else that caught people's attention--her slipper. READ MORE