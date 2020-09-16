News18 Afternoon Digest: Govt Says No Infiltration at China Border; 100-200 'Warning Shots' Fired at Pangong and Apple Launch Event

No Infiltration Along China Border in Six Months, Home Ministry Tells Parliament Amid Ladakh Standoff

The union home ministry on Wednesday told the Parliament there has been no infiltration along the Indo-China border in the last six months, as the government looks to play down the reported incursions by the Chinese troops in Ladakh as "attempted transgressions". The statement has generated controversy with questions being raised as to why India has been demanding the restoration of status quo ante as of April in diplomatic and military meetings if attempted transgressions were foiled.

India, China Fired 100-200 'Warning Shots' At Pangong in Early September

Two days before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reached an agreement in Moscow, heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh had led Indian and Chinese troops to open fire on the north bank of Pangong Tso. While the Indian troops had moved towards the western side of Finger 3, the Chinese army had moved to occupy the area between Finger 3 and 4. The step by both the countries led to firing of "100 to 200 shots" in the air as the troops came 300 metre close to each other.

Apple iPad Air 2020, Apple Watch Series 6 Launched Alongside Budget iPad 8th gen

Apple's special event titled 'Time Flies' saw the launch of two new iPads this year. The original iPad reaches its 8th-generation while the new iPad Air gets a complete makeover along with the company's new A14 Bionic chipset. The company also confirmed that the all-new iPadOS 14 will officially begin rolling out on Wednesday for all users. Apple also introduced two new smartwatches for 2020.

India Walks Out of SCO Meet of NSAs after Pakistan Uses 'Fictitious Map' Showing Kashmiri Territory

India on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the national security advisors of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in protest after the Pakistani representative used a "fictitious" map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan. The meeting, which was chaired by Russia, saw National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval walk out.

Rare Pink Dolphins Are Flourishing in Hong Kong After Coronavirus Pandemic Halts Ferry Traffic

In India and around the world while the coronavirus pandemic brought life to a standstill for most of us, it helped wildlife thrive in the absence of human intervention. The number of Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins seen around Hong Kong has jumped as the pause in high-speed ferry traffic due to the coronavirus allows the threatened species to make something of a comeback, scientists said.

Urmila Matondkar to Kangana Ranaut: Start Fighting Drugs from Your Own State Himachal Pradesh

Urmila Matondkar is the latest celebrity to have slammed Kangana Ranaut for her comments criticising Mumbai. The Rangeela star has countered Kangana's remarks on the alleged drug menace in Bollywood by asking her to look at her home state first. Urmila said that if Kangana wants to start a war against drug abuse, she should begin with her home state, Himachal Pradesh. "The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state," Urmila said.