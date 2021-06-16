News18 Afternoon Digest: Govt Takes to Koo to Slam Twitter for ‘Deliberate Defiance’ as Social Media Giant Loses Protection; Scientists Have a Solution to Plastic Waste

Govt Takes to Koo to Slam Twitter for ‘Deliberate Defiance’ as Social Media Giant Loses Protection

The government on Wednesday took to Koo, the Made-in-India Twitter rival, to hit out at the social media giant after it lost its legal protection in the country from prosecution over users’ posts because of its failure to comply with new digital rules. Twitter on Wednesday becomes the only American platform to have lost the protective shield – granted under Section 79 of the IT Act, even though others such as, YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp remain protected. READ MORE

Scientists Have a Solution to Plastic Waste: Convert it to Edible Vanilla Flavoring

Scientists have developed a novel way of converting plastic into something useful that actually helps reduce plastic waste. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have developed a new technique using which plastic can be converted to vanilla flavouring by genetically engineered E-coli bacteria. The scientists demonstrated the technique by actually converting a plastic bottle into vanillin — vanilla flavouring — by introducing E.coli to degraded plastic waste. According to the scientists, the flavouring produced would be fit for being consumed by humans. READ MORE

WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo’s ID Checked by Security Officer Before Euro 2020 Game vs Hungary

Defending champions Portugal find themselves in a difficult group in Euro 2020, clubbed with France, Germany and Hungary in Group F, which is this tournament’s group of death. The UEFA Nations League champions Portugal kicked off their title defence on Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary when they took on the home side at Puskas Arena. Portugal went onto win the match pretty comfortably in the end and Cristiano Ronaldo reaching yet another milestone, however, before the match the Portuguese captain faced an awkward situation as he was stopped by a security official to have his identity checked before the game. READ MORE

Petition to Ban Jeff Bezos’ Reentry to Earth After Trip to Edge of Space Gets Close to 8K Signatures

Apetition with close to 8,000 signatures has been doing the rounds of the internet suggesting that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos be denied re-entry to Earth after he jets off to space next month. Bezos, who is all set to fly out to the outer space along with his brother and two others as part of the first crewed flight on the Blue Origin rocket on July 20 has also been compared to Superman villain Lex Luthor. Named as ‘Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth,’ the petition on change.org page is addressed to Blue Origin, the rocket launch firm founded by Jeff Bezos. READ MORE

Explained: Twitter Loses Safe Harbour And What Has Led To This Unprecedented Situation

Twitter has reportedly lost the coveted “safe harbour" immunity in India after failing to appoint statutory officers on time, as mandated by the new Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021. With this, the social media giant becomes the only American platform to have lost the protective shield – granted under Section 79 of the IT Act, even though rival platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp and remain protected. READ MORE

Apple is Trying to Make Passwords a Thing of the Past. Here’s How

In the wake of one of the biggest password leaks in history, Apple has unveiled a new biometric-based feature that could one day replace passwords across all Apple devices. A few days ago, a huge leak of more than 8 billion passwords was shared publicly online, ultimately highlighting their vulnerability. It is recommended to change passwords regularly and to activate two-step authentication when possible to minimize risk. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here