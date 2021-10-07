News18 Afternoon Digest: Govt to Declare Air India Sale Winner Tomorrow, Ex-HC Justice to Head Lakhimpur Violence Probe & Other Top Stories

Air India Sale: Govt to Announce Winner Tomorrow, Tata Group to Take Charge, Say Sources

Who will take charge of Maharaja? We will likely to have an answer by tomorrow. Putting an end to years of doldrums, the Union government is likely to announce the winning bid for debt-laden national carrier Air India on Friday, sources told CNBC-TV18. There have been multiple media reports suggesting that Air India is likely to return to its founders after a gap of 68 years. Tata Sons is likely to take charge of Maharaja and its humongous fleet by the year-end, Bloomberg reported earlier. However, the Union government denied the media reports, calling them incorrect. “Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken," DIPAM Secretary Tweeted earlier.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Retd Allahabad HC Justice Appointed as Single-member Commission for Probe

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a one-member Commission to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed, a senior Home Department official said on Thursday. “A notification for the constitution of the Commission has been issued. The commission has been given two months time to probe the matter," the official said. “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Commissions of Enquiry Act, 1952 (Act no. 60 of 1952), the Governor is pleased to appoint Justice High Court, Allahabad (retd) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a single-member Commission of enquiry with Headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri," the notification dated October 6 said.

People Queue Up Outside Temples As 1st Day of Navarati Celebrations Begins in Full Force Across India; See Pics

The civic body in Mumbai has issued an order capping the number of visitors to places of worship to 50 percent of total capacity.

Soon, You Will Have to Pay Rs 10-15 Extra for Boarding Trains From Revamped Stations

Passengers opting for Indian Railways to travel will soon have to shell out Rs 10 to Rs 15 extra for boarding trains from stations that have been or will be revamped soon. Similar charges will be applicable for de-boarding the trains at stations that have been or will be redeveloped in the future, Times of India reported on Thursday. The amount has been put in five brackets — higher for AC First Class and subsequently less for AC-2, AC-3, Sleeper and unreserved classes.

Florida Woman Won Rs 25 Crore Covid-19 Grant She Never Applied For

A Florida gas station employee said she’s listed as receiving a $3.4 million COVID relief check that she never applied for and never received. Holly Hill resident Amy Williams said she’s stunned that her name and an outdated address ended up in the federal database stating that she received millions in COVID Restaurant Revitalization Funds for a catering business. Williams never applied for the funds, never received any money and has never worked in the restaurant business.

Forbes List of India’s 100 Richest is out: Meet the Top 10 Riches Indians in 2021

2021 Forbes List of India’s 100 Richest is out. Billionaires in India on the list saw an increase of 50 per cent in their wealth during the pandemic year. The cumulative wealth of members of on the list climbed to a record $775 billion, after adding $257 billion in last 12 months. The credit goes to mostly the record high stock market in India in the last few months. More than 80 per cent of the listees saw their fortunes increase, with 61 adding $1 billion or more, Forbes mentioned.

Wrestling World Championships: Anshu Creates History, Becomes First Indian Woman Wrestler to Reach Final

Anshu Malik on Wednesday created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the World Championship final when she outclassed junior European champion Solomiia Vynnyk but Sarita Mor lost her semifinal and will fight for a bronze. The 19-year-old Anshu, the reigning Asian champion, controlled the semifinal from the beginning and won by technical superiority in the 57kg category to go into history books.

