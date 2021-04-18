News18 Afternoon Digest: Govt Will Respond with Fiscal Steps if Required, says Niti Aayog VC; India's Daily Covid Count Hits Another Grim Record

Govt Will Respond to Covid 2nd Wave with Fiscal Steps if Required: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar this morning said that the country needs to prepare for “greater uncertainty” in terms of consumer as well as investor sentiments due to the second wave of coronavirus infections, and the government will respond with fiscal measures as and when required. While acknowledging that the present situation has become far more difficult than it was in the past due to rising coronavirus infections, Kumar remained hopeful that the country’s economy will grow 11 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2022. READ MORE

For 4th Straight Day, India’s Daily Covid Count Crosses 2L Cases, Sets Another Grim Record

India recorded 261,500 new Covid-19 cases — a new record — and 1,501 deaths in the past 24 hours, the government said on Sunday. It was the fourth consecutive day that the country recorded over 2 lakh cases. India has recorded 1,47,88,109 active cases since the beginning of the outbreak last year, while active cases stand at 18,01,316. The death toll from the viral infection is 177,150, and the total recoveries are 1,28,09643. READ MORE

Delhi Residents Returning From Kumbh Will be in Home Quarantine For 14 Days Upon Return: Officials

All Delhi residents returning from the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar will have to mandatorily stay in home quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, authorities in the national capital have decided. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) order — dated April 17 — came on the day the city recorded a massive jump in its daily Covid-19 tally with 24,375 fresh cases. On Saturday, 167 deaths were reported due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours. READ MORE

India, Pak Foreign Ministers to be in UAE Today, Deny Speculations of Meeting

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi who will be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the weekend, however, both countries have denied claims of meeting on Saturday. Hours after Qureshi began his three-day visit to the UAE, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter and announced that Jaishankar would visit Abu Dhabi on April 18 at the invitation of his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. READ MORE

China Refuses to Leave Hot Springs and Gogra, Steps up Drive to Recruit Tibetans: Reports

The standoff between India and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh is more than a year old now. After eleven rounds of military discussions, the issue is yet to be resolved as the Chinese are reluctant to return to the troop locations before the start of standoff. During the last round of talks at the Corps Commander-level on April 9, China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Springs and Gogra Post which remain the friction points between the two sides. READ MORE

Putin’s Most Prominent Opponent Navalny Could ‘Die Any Minute’, Say Doctors

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny risks cardiac arrest at “any minute” as his health has rapidly deteriorated, doctors warned Saturday, urging immediate access to Russia’s most famous prisoner. On March 31, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent opponent went on hunger strike to demand proper medical treatment for back pain and numbness in his legs and hands. READ MORE

