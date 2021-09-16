News18 Afternoon Digest: Gujarat Cabinet Ministers Swearing-in, Orange Alert in Delhi Today & Other Top Stories

‘Traffic May be Disrupted, Drains Could Close, Power Failure Likely’: Orange Alert in Delhi Today

Days after seeing Indira Gandhi International Airport submerged in water, Delhi may witness an “extremely bad weather" on Thursday with the potential of disruption of road traffic, drain closures and interruption of power supply, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned as it issued an orange alert for the national capital. The city may witness heavy rains at isolated places and moderate rains in the remaining. Moderate rain is predicted over the next two days, which means Delhi is likely to witness another record for monsoon precipitation, an IMD official said. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Gujarat Cabinet Ministers Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Assembly Speaker Quits to Become Minister in Bhupendra Patel Govt; Oath-taking at 1:30pm

The swearing-in of new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s council of ministers, which was supposed to take place a day ago, was put off with posters mentioning the ceremony schedule being pulled down hurriedly at Raj Bhavan. The oath-taking is now expected to be held at 1:30pm today, according to the governor’s office. Ahead of the event, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigned to become a part of the Patel government.

Schools Open, Public Fairs Given Nod as Many States Meet 100% Target for 1st Vaccine Dose | Check List

As Covid-19 infection ebb across India, Kerala is still recording nearly 70 per cent cases of the total tally, while in Pune, there has been a small decline in the weekly positivity rate of Covid-19 cases. The rate has decreased to 5.82%, compared to the previous week when it was 6.33%. Pune, however, still accounts for 22 per cent of the total number of cases in Maharashtra, while Ahmednagar and Mumbai accounted for 20 and 11 per cent respectively.

Delhi-Mumbai 1200 Km Highway to Cut Travel Time by 8 Hr, Nitin Gadkari Reviews Progress

The BJP government’s ambitious project to connect Delhi with Mumbai through a signal-free expressway is on the fast track. The 1200-km long expressway is expected to cut the travel time by at least 8 hours. Currently, driving from Mumbai to Delhi or vice versa takes approximately 20-24 hours travelling through 1400-km long NH48. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be reviewing the progress of highway today.

JEE Scam: Sudden Spike in Marks, Change in Exam Centre, Over 200 Students Under Scanner

Over 400 engineering aspirants are under the scanner for the alleged JEE scam in which at least one exam centre has been manipulated. The new development has come to light after the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted an investigation. This investigation is going parallel to the CBI investigation, revealed sources to The Print.

Rafael Nadal Ready for ‘Difficult’ Recovery from Foot Injury

Rafael Nadal admitted on Wednesday he faces a “difficult" and “painful" recovery from the foot injury that forced the 20-time Grand Slam champion to miss Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open. Nadal ended his season in August due to injury and has said his foot is still a “little sore" in a presentation of a documentary about his tennis academy.

End to Speculation? Birth Certificate of Nusrat Jahan’s Newborn Son Names Yash Dasgupta as Father

The birth certificate of TMC leader Nusrat Jahan’s new-born son names her rumoured partner Debashish Dasgupta, also known as Yash Dasgupta, as the father amid speculation over the child’s paternity. The certificate of Yishaan J Dasgupta lists Yash as the father and Nusrat as the mother and his date of birth as August 26.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here