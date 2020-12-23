News18 Afternoon Digest: Gupkar Alliance Sweeps J&K DDC Polls, 2 Killed in UP Gas Leak and Other Top Stories

Gupkar Alliance Sweeps Maiden DDC Elections With 110 Seats, BJP Emerges as Single-Largest Party

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) swept the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls by winning 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74 seats after securing the largest vote share in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. The results of four constituencies one each in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir and Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu region are still awaited. Read more

Gas Leak at IFFCO Plant in Prayagraj Kills 2, 15 Hospitalised; CM Adityanath Orders Probe

Two people died after a major ammonia gas leak accident late Tuesday night at the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFCO) unit at Phulpur, Prayagraj. Over fifteen employees were rushed to hospitals and are said to be in critical condition. The deceased were identified as Assistant Manager, VP Singh, and Deputy Manager, Abhyanandan Kumar. Meanwhile, it is said that the number of employees admitted to hospitals may increase further. Read more

India Likely to Approve AstraZeneca Vaccine by Next Week; New Cases in Country Below 30k for 10th Consecutive Day

India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. This could be the first country to give the regulatory green light for the British drugmaker's vaccine as the British medicine regulator continues to examine data from the trials. India, the world's biggest vaccine-making country, wants to start inoculating its citizens next month and is also considering emergency use authorisation applications for vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and local company Bharat Biotech. Live Updates

Cairn Energy Wins Investment Treaty Arbitration Against India Over Tax Dispute: Report

Cairn Energy has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government over a tax dispute, ending one of the most high profile disputes in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Cairn in March 2015 filed a formal dispute against a demand for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax department that dates back to the 2007 listing of its then Indian operation. The Indian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cairn Energy could not be reached. Read more

Pushed to the Wall by 'Big Brother' BJP, JDU Looks to Lure Kushwaha, Poach Other MLAs to Flex Muscles

After a relatively poor performance in the recently concluded elections, the Janata Dal (U) is striving to consolidate its legislative tally by trying to rope in legislators from other parties and expand its social and electoral base by luring beleaguered Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha into the party fold. While Kushwaha met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar soon after declaration of the state assembly election results, some MLAs from the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also called on state JD(U) president Bashishtha Narayan Singh, fuelling speculations about the party’s bid to poach the Congress as well as lone MLAs of some smaller parties which are vulnerable. Read more

Sussanne Khan Clarifies on Mumbai Party 'Arrest': Incorrect and Irresponsible Speculation

Police conducted a raid on a club near Mumbai airport in the early hours of Tuesday and booked 34 people for allegedly violating COVID-19 prevention norms, an official said. The police action came after the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. Acting on an information, the police raided the club located in Sahar area near the airport around 2 am. They booked 27 customers present in the club and seven staff members, the police official said. As per a report, Sussanne Khan, Badshah and Guru Randhawa were among those present at the party. Read more