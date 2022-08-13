News18 Afternoon Digest: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Kicks Off; Author Salman Rusdie Attacked in New York & Other Stories

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar Among Top Leaders Kick Off Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Across Cities; Stunning Boat Rally in Brahmaputra

India is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the much awaited Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, kicks off, Indians across the country are encouraged to hoist the national flag in their homes or participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign virtually via their official website. Political parties across party are all be participating in several events across cities to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence. READ MORE

Salman Rushdie Hit ’10-15 Times’ in 20 Secs, Author on Ventilator; Likely to Lose Eye

Salman Rushdie continues to be on a ventilator and is likely lose one eye and his liver was “stabbed and damaged” following an attack on him on Friday, his agent said, noting that the “news is not good”. The Mumbai-born controversial author was on a ventilator and could not speak. Rushdie, who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing “The Satanic Verses”, was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident at an event in western New York State. READ MORE

Who is Hadi Matar? Salman Rushdie’s Attacker Had Sympathies for Shia Extremism, Reports Reveal

Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man, Hadi Matar, who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. Matar was born a decade after “The Satanic Verses” was published. The motive for the attack was unclear, State police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said. But according to reports, Matar may have had Iranian sympathies. READ MORE

Retail Inflation in July Falls to 6.71%; Both Rural, Urban Areas See Price Easing; June IIP Grows 12.3%

Easing for the third month in a row, the retail inflation in India, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 6.71 per cent in July, compared with 7.01 per cent in the previous month. The food inflation in July 2022 also moderated to 6.75 per cent as against 7.75 per cent in June. Also, India’s industrial production in June 2022 grew in double digits, and increased 12.3 per cent on a low base. However, July is the seventh consecutive month when the retail inflation remained above the RBI’s tolerance range of 2-6 per cent. READ MORE

Raju Srivastava’s Family Issues Statement Urging People To Ignore Rumours: ‘His Condition Is Stable’

Comedian Raju Srivastava’s family has issued a statement sharing his health update and asking all not to believe in rumours. The statement mentions that Srivastava’s condition is stable as doctors are doing the best they can. Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Later, Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out. READ MORE

Ballon d’Or List Excludes Seven-Time Winner Lionel Messi For The First Time Since 2005

Ace footballer Lionel Messi excluded from the Ballon d’Or list for the first time since 2005. After a forgettable season with Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), he was left off the 30-member list which will determine the best European footballer. On Friday, August 12, France Football released the Ballon d’Or list, featuring top football stars in the world. The 35-year old footballer has missed out on the 2022 award because of his switch from Barcelona to the French capital. READ MORE

